  • "You're perfect" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden in awe of girlfriend Catherine Holt's Dallas photodump

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:57 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden in awe of girlfriend Catherine Holt's Dallas photodump (Credit: Catherine/Instagram)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, recently reacted to his girlfriend, Catherine Holt's post. The latter, who was recently in Dallas, shared glimpses of the memories she created there with some of her best friends.

On Monday, Catherine posted multiple photos on Instagram, sharing how she spent her time in Dallas. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing beside her friend Maddie Campbell. Catherine is wearing a top over white shorts; meanwhile, her friend is photographed in a top over white shorts. Catherine captioned the post:

"Oh Dallas, how I’ve missed you 🤍 Especially my best friends 🥹"
Catherine Holt, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Texas, along with Campbell, met with their other friends in what appears to be a reunion of some sort.

Under the comments section of the post, Jaden Agassi made his feelings known, writing:

"You’re perfect ❤️"
Catherine has spent a lot of time in Texas and has also previously interned for the Texas Rangers in the Player & Family Services department. On the other hand, Jaden is forging his path as a baseball pitcher, most recently playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and representing Germany in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. Catherine and Jaden began dating in 2022, with their third anniversary approaching in September.

Catherine and Jaden Agassi hit the drive with Rocky under the Arizona sun

Earlier this month, Catherine Holt shared a sweet moment with Jaden as the duo hit the road for a morning drive in Arizona with their French bulldog, Rocky, sitting on the latter's lap and enjoying the scenery while looking outside the window. Catherine wore a black tee and a white sun visor; meanwhile, Jaden dressed casually.

Jaden Agassi and Catherine became parents to a French Bulldog in June. Catherine posted a picture, calling the couple "officially dog parents." Jaden reposted the moment, while naming the dog, "Rocky."

Apart from this, Catherine enjoys an active social life and has been around Jaden’s extended family. Recently, she was seen working out in Pilates with Talia Graf, Steffi Graf’s niece and a model.

