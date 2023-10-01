“You really have some problems” – Daniil Medvedev responds to criticism over his forehand almost hitting Alex de Minaur at China Open

Daniil Medvedev recently responded to criticism over a shot that forced his opponent Alex de Minaur to move out of the way during their Round of 16 encounter at the ongoing China Open.

Medvedev defeated de Minaur on Saturday, September 30, to book his berth in the quarterfinal of the China Open. With the triumph over the Australian, he recorded his 40th hard-court win of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old finished the match with a forehand on the volley which almost hit de Minaur, who rushed in to cut the angle. Medvedev was quick to apologize to the Australian. The video of the incident was posted on social media by Tennis TV.

However, one of the fans was not happy with how the World No. 3 ended the affairs on Saturday. The fan criticized Medvedev's volley and suggested his actions showcased immaturity, writing:

"Hard volley to the body completely unnecessary, this guy need some more class, and to grow up also."

Surprisingly, Medvedev replied to the fan's comment.

"You really have some problems, right," he wrote inserting a couple of laughing emojis.

Daniil Medvedev's reply on Instagram.

Daniil Medvedev started his encounter against de Minaur on the wrong footing as he committed seven double faults and 13 unforced errors in the opening set. But he managed to secure the set in the tiebreak.

The Russian improved his game in the second set and raced to a 7-6(3), 6-3 victory.

"Confidence is key" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev affirmed that his confidence is the key to winning matches on tours. After the match, he reflected on his and Alex de Minaur's performance on Saturday.

“Alex has this ability, everyone knows it that when he’s down, he starts to play better. That’s what happened today. First set, I didn’t manage to count him down, as he was playing better because he was down. Second set I managed to play just unbelievable," he said.

Medvedev further elaborated on his potential to finish matches in straight sets, saying:

“Confidence is key. When I am in good shape and good form, I have this ability to win these kinds of matches in straight sets. It’s a matter of a few points, at this moment it’s working and I’m going to try to keep going.”

The World No. 3 will now play his 13th quarterfinal of the season. He is set to square off with France's Ugo Humbert, who registered a surprise victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev in his previous match during the China Open.