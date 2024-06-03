"You should run for President of Serbia" - Billie Jean King, Ons Jabeur & tennis world react to Novak Djokovic's "simply amazing" French Open 4R win

Novak Djokovic defeated Francisco Cerundolo in an incredible comeback to reach the quarterfinals at the 2024 French Open. Following his sensational come-from-behind win, many players and coaches reacted in absolute awe.

Djokovic won the first set 6-1, but Cerundolo mounted a comeback to take the next two sets 7-5, 6-3. The Serb then made a strong comeback to win the next set 7-5 before winning the final set 6-3.

Djokovic's phenomenal fighting spirit, despite playing with a troubled knee, impressed fans and players alike. The tennis legend and founder of the WTA, Billie Jean King, congratulated him on winning a record 370 matches at the Grand Slam level. She also joked that he should run for President of Serbia once he retires from the sport.

"Congratulations to @Djokernole on 370 Grand Slam match wins! You have so much tennis left to play, so keep going for it. And when you decide to retire, you should run for President of Serbia!" Billie Jean King said.

Ons Jabeur, who had interacted with the Serb before his match, also praised him for mounting a brilliant comeback.

“Never underestimate the heart of a champion," Jabeur said.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish had a funny take on the situation and wrote:

“Oh, you thought you were going to win? That’s cute”- Novak Djokovic."

Andre Agassi's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, commended his efforts for winning consecutive five-setters at 37 years of age.

"Unbelievable effort from Djoker taking out Cerundolo Bros’s back to back 5 setters @rolandgarros over 4 1/2 hrs, at 37 years young simply amazing," Brad Gilbert said.

Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee heaped praise on the Serb for winning two back-to-back five-setters while overcoming multiple setbacks.

"That’s some win by Novak Djokovic… coming in under performing and underdone & dealing with a knee… wins back to back 5 setters from 2sets to 1 down. Says it all… again. Now needs a short rally guy (Fritz) to beat a long rally guy (Ruud)… at the end of the day he’s still alive," Paul McNamee said.

Novak Djokovic complains about the courts at French Open

2024 French Open - Day 9

When Novak Djokovic fell during the match's final set against Cerundolo, he sarcastically expressed his disapproval. The Argentine was serving when the incident occurred, and the Serb fell. The World No. 1 got up and went to his bench to dust himself off. He voiced his concerns about the court being slippery and called out the supervisor and ground staff.

“Great job. You know better than us. It’s not slippery at all. Not dangerous at all. Well done supervisor and everyone. Ground staff, well done,” he said.

Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinal in a rematch of the 2023 French Open final.

