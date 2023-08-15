"You see what it requires a guy like Novak Djokovic" - Felix Auger-Aliassime calls Serb "the best example" in regard to physical development

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently praised Novak Djokovic for working on his physical fitness in order to always stay competitive.

Auger-Aliassime talked about the role of flexibility and strength after downing Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

In the post-match press conference, the Canadian touched upon his ability to slide on hard courts, saying he has been doing it since childhood.

"Of course, for me, it was always natural since I'm a kid to slide on hard courts. I think it was part of this generation that we saw players do it on TV and we kind of tried it as kids and it worked," he said. "It's also, like, I don't know, like when something new comes in sport and it impacts a whole generation, I feel like I was part of that."

The 23-year-old also highlighted that the best tennis players, including Djokovic, are determined to improve their range of movements to stay competitive.

"I think it's crucial in today's game. All the best players do it, really. I think that's why people care so much now about preparation, about flexibility, range of movement, and also for the long term, because, you see what it requires a guy like Novak to be that competitive still," Auger-Aliassime said.

"Of course, he [Djokovic] is the best example, but I think all the young players are very careful when they are playing the long game and are trying to be very prepared for what's to come both in terms of, yeah, range of motion and strength," he added.

"I never really allow myself to let loose" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023.

Prior to his recent Wimbledon campaign, Novak Djokovic revealed that he never takes his foot off the accelerator during his time off the court.

"I never really allow myself to let loose and not I guess stretch, not do the daily routines, not do something for my body, not eat well or sleep well. It's just because I don't want to," the 36-year-old said.

He further expressed his love for a healthy routine that allows him to be more positive, energetic, and fit even when he is away from tennis.

"I actually love the healthy lifestyle. It makes me feel good. I have more energy. I'm better to myself, to others. Then, of course, it also helps I guess maintain certain level of fitness while you're not playing with the racquet on the court, when you're not training actual tennis," he said.

The Serb fell one step short of an eighth Wimbledon title this year, courtesy of Carlos Alcaraz, but he will look to add one more Major trophy to his cabinet at the upcoming US Open, beginning later this month. Djokovic is currently in action at the Cincinnati Open to prepare for the New York Major.

