Jessica Pegula shared a hilarious response to spontaneously being asked to address the Buffalo Bills team while attending their practice session. The NFL team is owned by Pegula's billionaire parents.

Terry and Kim Pegula took over the ownership of the NFL team in 2014. Their ownership, coupled with the hiring of head coach Sean McDermott in 2017, led to the team's first playoff appearance since 1999, thereby ending the longest active postseason drought in the four major North American sports.

On Tuesday, August 22, the World No. 3 paid a visit to the team's training grounds and interacted with the players. The Buffalo Bills' official social media handle shared a glimpse into the 29-year-old's visit.

Pegula expressed her delight at having the opportunity to join the team.

"Honor to join the team today," she tweeted.

The American also made a humorous remark about expecting to relax during the practice session, only to find herself addressing the team at head coach Sean McDermott's urging.

"When you show up to practice thinking you're just going to chill then Sean tells you to talk to the team - so you talk to the team," she posted on her Instagram story.

"Jessica Pegula is that complete elite player now, I like her chances at the US Open" - Jan-Michael Gambill

Jessica Pegula won the 2023 Canadian Open title

Jessica Pegula has enjoyed a successful North American swing in the lead-up to the US Open. The World No. 3 reached the Citi Open semifinals and clinched her second WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open, defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek along the way.

American former tennis player Jan-Michael Gambill asserted that Pegula's victories over players like Swiatek have elevated her to the level of a "complete elite player."

"She has been on this incredible journey and I remember her comments talking about how it was about belief, it was about execution and getting to the top of the game and now that she can take out players like Iga [Swiatek], I think she is that complete elite player now," he said.

"She has sort of risen from a player who is challenging the top to being one of the top players herself," he continued.

The 46-year-old also expressed confidence in the 29-year-old's chances at her home Slam, the US Open, which is scheduled to commence on August 28.

"I like her chances at the US Open because of these great results. You sort of see Pegula in a draw and you blink your eyes and she is going to be in the quarterfinals," he said.