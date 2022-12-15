"You are still a fan, talk your s**t" - Nick Kyrgios makes a case for doubters with new stat

Known for speaking his mind, Nick Kyrgios recently shared a stat and took a dig at people who he thinks are always criticizing him.

In the last few days, the 27-year-old has expressed his disappointment in fans on multiple occasions, suggesting that they should have started respecting him a long time ago. Kyrgios enjoyed his best season this year as he won his first Grand Slam title in the doubles category at the Australian Open and also reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, where he lost to World No. 5 Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The Australian finished the season with a 37-10 win-loss record and added a singles title to his tally after three years when he won the ATP 500 Citi Open.

Earlier today, the 22nd-ranked player took to social media to share a statistic showing players with the best percentage when it comes to total points won this year. With 53.40%, Kyrgios was placed in the second position, right behind Djokovic's 54.70%.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz stood third with 53.30%, while 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev both boasted 53.10%.

Kyrgios, who claims to be the best player in the world, wrote on Instagram:

"If you don’t like what I do, but you watch everything I’m doing… you are still a fan 🤣 talk your 💩."

A couple of days ago, Nick Kyrgios also raised questions about the current ranking system, saying that it is based on consistency and how much a player plays, instead of form and skill. The Aussie was placed third on the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR)'s rating list. The only players ahead of him were Djokovic at the top and Medvedev in the second position. The next two players after Kyrgios were Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nadal.

"I've said it before. The current ranking system is based on consistency and how much you play. Not skill & form," he tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios' schedule at World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios (L) and Alexander Zverev

The first-ever edition of the World Tennis League exhibition tournament will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai from December 19-24. Team Eagles will have the services of Nick Kyrgios, Bianca Andreescu, Caroline Garcia, Rohan Bopanna, and Andreas Seppi.

In his first match on December 19, Kyrgios will face Felix Auger-Aliassime of Team Kites. The Australian will then square off against 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Team Falcons on December 21. Kyrgios' final league match will see him take on Alexander Zverev from Team Hawks on December 23.

