"Your mark is indelible" - Novak Djokovic expresses sorrow over death of Serbian soccer legend Sinisa Mihajlovic

Novak Djokovic reacted to the passing away of Serbian soccer and Serie A great Sinisa Mihajlovic, sharing a message of condolences for the Mihajlovic family. The 53-year-old died on Friday, three years after first being diagnosed with Leukemia, a form of cancer.

Mihajlovic started his pro career in Serbia before moving to Italy, where he played and won accolades with soccer giants such as AS Roma, Inter Milan, and Lazio, among others. He then moved to full-time management, coaching numerous Italian Serie A clubs, before a year-and-a-half-long stint with his native Serbia as the national football coach.

Among the many messages of tribute to Mihajlovic was one from Djokovic. The Serbian tennis legend took to social media on Saturday to express his condolences. The 21-time Grand Slam champion thanked Mihajlovic for his contribution to soccer, further stating that Mihajlovic left an "indelible mark."

"Rest in peace, dear Sinisa. Condolences to the Mihajlovic family. Thank you for everything you did for our sport, as well as in Italy. Your mark is indelible," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Mihajlovic breathed his last in a hospital in Rome, as announced by his family on Friday. He most recently coached the Italian club Bologna and is known to be a highly respected personality among fans and players on his team. During his time as a player in Serbia, he won the European Cup with Red Star Belgrade, the team Djokovic supports.

The nine-time Australian Open winner is currently back home during the tennis off-season and is likely preparing for the upcoming World Tennis League in Dubai, an exhibition event in which he is set to participate.

Sinisa Mihajlovic expressed support for Novak Djokovic during 2022 Australian Open saga

Sinisa Mihajlovic during the SS Lazio v Bologna FC - Serie A match.

Earlier this year, Sinisa Mihajlovic strongly came in support of Novak Djokovic as the Serbian tennis great was held in a deportation center for a few days before he was eventually deported from Australia ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

Mihajlovic slammed the organizers and the authorities, opining that the 35-year-old was made to be "a victim" and holding the Serb in a deportation center was "ridiculous."

"To me, Djokovic is a victim, he is not the man responsible for this mess. It's ridiculous to the world's No 1-ranked male tennis player locked inside a deportation hotel, even if that could shed light on the condition of asylum seekers," Mihajlovic expressed in an interview, according to Mirror.

The Serb will return to play at the 2023 Australian Open after his visa ban was recently overturned by the Australian government. He will aim to become just the second man in history to win the same Grand Slam tournament at least 10 times.

