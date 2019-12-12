NextGen player feels the gap to the Big 3 is closing

Can the NextGen win any Grand Slams in 2020?

Spain's young talent, Jaume Munar, recently argued that the gap between the younger players, collectively known as the NextGen and the Big 3 is decreasing. Whilst accepting it will be no easy task overthrowing the Big 3, he still maintained that it is starting to happen.

Perhaps the hottest topic in tennis right now is the continuing battle between the Big 3 and the NextGen. Historically speaking, the newer generation would have overtaken the old one by now. However, this is yet to happen and despite Federer being 38 years old, he, Nadal, and Djokovic continue to dominate the tour.

In the interview, Jaume Munar argued that the tide is turning in favour of the NextGen and the gap is becoming "less and less". He added, "the new generation is pushing hard", before suggesting,

"There are guys who want to win and have the desire of winning."

He concluded, however, by acknowledging that it is still not going to be an easy thing for the NextGen to accomplish. He said,

"It's something you say less but it takes a lot to prevail over players who belong to the best generation ever."

People have been predicting the end of the Big 3 for almost a decade now. Whilst most consider this the first real challenge to them, we forget that the Raonic, Dimitrov, Nishikori, generation were also meant to overthrow the Big 3.

This, of course, did not happen and Federer, Nadal and Djokovic still reign supreme and that generation has fallen into obscurity. Whilst the NextGen look like they are making good strides against the Big 3, as we have already seen, there is no guarantee the revolution will happen anytime soon.