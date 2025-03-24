Nick Kyrgios shuts down 'experts' criticizing Emma Raducanu's form & coaching changes with sarcastic message after Brit reaches Miami Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios recently gave his thoughts on Emma Raducanu's and Brandon Nakashima's respective campaigns at the 2025 Miami Open. The Aussie, in particular, directed his ire towards the Brit star's detractors, who had given her a hard time this year over her form.

Kyrgios had been out of action for most of 2023-24 due to knee and wrist injuries, requiring surgery for both issues. The 29-year-old made his much-awaited return to the ATP Tour this year but has compiled a listless 1-4 win/loss record in singles matches so far.

More recently, Nick Kyrgios exited the Miami Open in the second round to 22nd-seeded Karen Khachanov in straight sets. The former World No. 13 has since offered regular updates on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and took the time on Sunday (March 23) to heap praise on Emma Raducanu and Brandon Nakashima for reaching the fourth round of the Florida event.

The Australian began by insisting that Nakashima, who downed Carlos Alcaraz's victor, David Goffin, to reach the second week in Miami, was "one of the most underrated players" on the ATP Tour. He then questioned the tennis universe's apprehensiveness towards Emma Raducanu following the former World No. 10's showing at the 1000-level event despite her ongoing issues with finding the right coach.

"Nakashima has to be one of the most underrated players in the game. Also people awfully quiet that Raducanu is winning now - where all the experts at now? lol coach’s overrated," Nick Kyrgios wrote on X on Sunday.

Raducanu invited controversy last week when she dismissed Vladimir Platenik as her coach after just 14 days. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had also split with former player-turned-coach Nick Cavaday. She has also worked with Torben Beltz, Dimitry Turusunov, Andrew Richardson, and Jane O'Donoghue in the last few years.

The 2021 US Open champion, meanwhile, is seemingly on course to turn her 2025 season around after having lost six of her first nine matches on the pro tour.

Emma Raducanu records career-best result at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu had begun the year on a positive note by reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to second-seeded Iga Swiatek. However, the Brit endured a rough patch soon afterwards, both on and off the court. She dropped five of her six matches between the Singapore Tennis Open and the BNP Paribas Open and was also a victim of stalking during the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

The World No. 60 is finally enjoying good results at the 2025 Miami Open if her campaign at the 1000-level event is anything to go by. The unseeded 22-year-old won her first-round match against Japan's Sayaka Ishii in straight sets before needing three sets to get past World No. 10 Emma Navarro to reach the third round. She then got safe passage into the Round-of-16 in Miami on Sunday (March 23), after her opponent, Mccartney Kessler, retired while trailing 1-6, 0-3.

