No ranking points at Wimbledon: What Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Victoria Azarenka and other Russian and Belarusian players have said about ATP and WTA's Wimbledon decision

Even before the grass season officially begins, the 2022 Wimbledon Championships has become the talk of the tennis world in the last few weeks. After the All England Club decided to deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes following Russia's Ukraine invasion, the ATP and WTA responded by stripping ranking points from the event.

With no points at stake, many players have expressed doubts over their participation in the event, suggesting that their priorities might lie elsewhere. Top stars like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have given their thoughts on the issue, with the former siding with the ATP, while Djokovic refused to side with either party.

"I think the decision that was taken was the correct one (...) I mean, obviously I support our CEO, I support my council, I support the players." Stephens, who is in the Player's Council, on WTA removing points from Wimbledon."I think the decision that was taken was the correct one (...) I mean, obviously I support our CEO, I support my council, I support the players."

Meanwhile, the affected players, including Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Daria Kasatkina, have weighed in on the issue, adding their much-needed perspective. Here's a look at some of the statements:

"I found it very logical what the ATP say, but I think it's a tricky situation" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev agreed with the ATP decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev is a firm supporter of the ATP's decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon, even if the Russian admits the ultimate choice is beyond his control.

"I found it very logical what (the ATP) say at least. This is what I didn't find in Wimbledon explanations," Medvedev said. "It is what it is. I cannot change some decisions, both about ATP and Wimbledon."

The World No. 2 also agreed with Novak Djokovic's recent comments that the PTPA should be part of the discussion, noting that it's logistically impossible for the ATP to take inputs from all players on their own.

"What Novak is saying, I think he's right in a way, because I knew a little bit, I'm not in the council, so right now, tennis structure is that the council is the most important. I think it's maybe 8, 10 players, I'm not sure," Medvedev said. "They have to, you know, communicate to other players, yeah, about what they are doing. I think it's a tricky situation."

The suggestion, though, doesn't appear to have been heeded by the powers that be, as the PTPA continues to remain on the sidelines.

"Wimbledon broke agreement with the ATP; I think it's more about to show the tournaments they cannot do whatever they want" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev also expressed a similar sentiment to Medvedev, saying that the organisation's decision to penalise Wimbledon was needed to set a precedent for other tournaments that they cannot do 'whatever they want'.

At the same time, the Russian opined that players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic would show up at the tournament, as it is more about the prestige of winning a Grand Slam for them than ranking points.

"I will be honest. I mean, Wimbledon, they broke agreement (with th0e ATP. That's the first thing. When you have a deal, you cannot break it. And they did it. I think it's more about to show the tournaments they cannot do whatever they want," Rublev said.

He continued:

"(The top players) will play, especially Rafa, Novak, because they are not playing now for points or for money. They are playing to be the first in history who achieve this amount of slams."

"I just take it whatever our governing bodies decide; I don't want to be into debates if I agree or not agree" - Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov was unhappy about being forced to skip Wimbledon.

Karen Khachanov, like Daniil Medvedev, accepted that his thoughts on the subject wouldn't affect the ATP's decision.

The Russian stressed that he is unhappy to miss out on the trip to Wimbledon, maintaining that he will stand by the ruling irrespective of his thoughts on the matter.

"I was sad that this decision was taken by Wimbledon and that I was not allowed to compete in the tournaments where I did well last year. It's a special tournament for all of us," Khachanov said.

He continued:

"At the end of the day, ATP did this decision; they wanted to show support in a way that there is no discrimination on tour. And at the end of the day, I just take it whatever our governing bodies decide. I don't want to be into debates if I agree or not agree."

"There was a lot of things that people don't know what was happening behind the scenes, it is what it is" - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka, a member of the WTA player council, cleared things up, saying that the organisation gave their recommendation to strip points from Wimbledon only after due consideration.

Pointing out that fans were not privy to all the details of the decision, the two-time Grand Slam champion requested them not to rush to any conclusion on the matter hastily.

"There was a lot of things that people don't know what was happening behind the scenes. I believe that from the council perspective, we tried everything, to not have all the players affected," Azarenka said. "From my standpoint I tried to make sure we tried to find a compromise, because a lot of players are affected in the end and in the beginning. So my reaction is: It is what it is."

"The WTA decided that it was the best decision in their opinion; we have to live with it somehow" - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina is sorry that other players have had to face the consequences of the WTA decision.

While Daria Kasakina revealed in a recent interview that she was not consulted on the ATP decision, she opined that she has no choice but to 'live with it somehow.'. The Russian, though, feels sorry for the other players who are affected by the incident and stand to gain no ranking points from Wimbledon this year.

"I did not participate in the decision-making process by the WTA; I was not consulted. This is a very difficult situation. Apparently, the WTA decided that it was the best decision in their opinion," Kasatkina said. "We have to live with it somehow. I know very well that this affects a lot of tennis players who will lose points. I am very sorry for that."

