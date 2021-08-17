No reason why Roger Federer won't return after third knee surgery, he still has the "will and energy" to keep playing: Marc Rosset

Former Olympic champion Marc Rosset believes Roger Federer's return to the tour hinges on how well his next surgery goes. Rosset reckons that Federer exceeded expectations at Wimbledon and that he still has the desire to keep playing.

Federer stunned the tennis world on Sunday by announcing that he will undergo a third knee surgery in the coming days. The 40-year-old said he expects to be sidelined for "many months."

The Swiss legend underwent a couple of procedures on his knee last year and spent several months trying to regain his form and fitness. He seemed to be doing well on that front, but disaster struck at Wimbledon, where he seemingly aggravated the injury during his quarter-final match against Hubert Hurkacz.

While Federer's announcement has sparked an intense debate about his tennis future, Marc Rosset is more concerned with how the surgery will turn out.

While speaking on Le Matin, the 50-year-old pointed out how Federer never really felt at ease after his comeback, thus making the upcoming procedure all the more important.

"Can the operation be a success? That's what we're talking about," Marc Rosset said. "Obviously, this season has been compromised because there is something that did not work in his knee. We then saw that he never really played 100% of his means."

Rosset pointed out that even a half-fit Federer managed to reach the last eight at Wimbledon, which shows the 20-time Major champion still backs his abilities on the court.

"Even on one and a half legs, he makes the quarters at Wimbledon," continued Rosset. "I find it rather good that Roger gives himself the means, or rather the opportunity, to consider a return to the tour. Or at least that he can play without pain. The fact that he chose the option of having another operation suggests that he does not want to suffer."

When asked if Federer's age could be a deterrent to his comeback, Rosset said there was no reason the Swiss could not make a return to the court, as long as his knee had fully recovered.

"Once again, nothing says that he can't heal from his knee problems," Rosset added. "Everything will depend on the success of this new operation."

No doubt Roger Federer wants to go out on his terms: Marc Rosset

Roger Federer after losing to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon

Marc Rosset firmly believes that Roger Federer has chosen to undergo a third knee surgery to give himself the chance to make one last comeback and retire on his own terms.

Federer's most recent match on tour ended in a lopsided defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon, and many believe the Swiss will be keen to end his career on a better note.

The 50-year-old Rosset also reckons Federer has the "will and energy" to keep playing.

"No doubt (that Roger Federer wishes to retire on his own terms which is why he opted for another surgery)," continued Rosset. "But for Roger, we can even add that in his head, he still has the will and energy to want to continue on the circuit. With, I think, the condition of being able to have more fun and win matches."

Federer’s knee health into later life is a bigger priority than a return to the courts. Hope the surgery is a success and his menisci are somehow abnormally resilient for a 40 year old with that many miles mostly spent twisting & landing on hard courts — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) August 15, 2021

