Why Roger Federer shouldn't risk his health by attempting another comeback

Many moons ago, I lay on my couch listening to Westlife belt out their version of Terry Jacks' 1974 hit 'Seasons in the Sun'. I was particularly enamored by the following lines -

"We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun. But the wine and the song like the seasons have all gone."

While the song itself is about a person's last words to their loved ones, these two lines can apply to numerous other situations. One of those is the situation Roger Federer and his fans currently find themselves in.

Federer sent shockwaves across the tennis community on Sunday with a video post on Instagram, where he revealed that his ailing knee needs yet another surgery.

The Swiss stressed that he was keen to be healthy once again so that he could live life to its fullest after retiring. And nobody in their right mind can blame him for that.

But Federer also mentioned that he was hopeful of making another comeback to the tour, even though it would require him to go through the entire rehabilitation phase again.

That made a lot of fans ask themselves the tough but unavoidable question: does Roger Federer really need to go through the hardships all over again, while risking his knee injury even further?

Some might argue that Federer himself is still in love with the game and that he wants to go out on a high. But looking at it objectively, the Swiss has done enough already; he has earned the right to hang his boots without stepping on the court once again.

Sure, his fans will be disappointed if they never see him in singles action again. And the manner of his last defeat against Hubert Hurkacz will sting them (and maybe even Federer) for quite some time.

But nothing is as important as Roger Federer's well-being. And if the next rehabilitation process endangers that, then it'd be hard to justify asking or wishing for him to continue playing.

Roger Federer after losing to Hubert Hurkacz

Roger Federer has given us enough joy and enough fun over the years, including some bits that none of us saw coming (read his 2017 comeback). He has aged like fine wine and has remained in our hearts like an evergreen song.

So do we really need to see him in action again, especially when another setback could prove to be catastrophic for his already battered knee?

Roger Federer aptly said "some of you suffer with me", but it is he who stands to suffer the most

Towards the end of his announcement video, Roger Federer made it a point to express his gratitude to his fans. He also acknowledged that some of them might even share his pain through this challenging time.

"So big thank you now," Roger Federer said. "Thank you for all the messages that are gonna be coming in because you guys are always incredible, because you guys always think of me."

"Some of you suffer with me, some of you just wish me the best, some of you wanna see me back on court, see me smile," he added. "I am doing okay, so I appreciate that. And I'll update you as I move along with my rehab."

He is right; most, if not all of us, have suffered with him throughout the last year and a half. However, all this suffering has had a positive side to it as well (for some at least). It has gradually led us to come to terms with the great master's impending retirement.

Roger Federer

The same cannot be said for Roger Federer though, given how hopeful he has always been to retire on a positive note.

The Swiss smiled a few times throughout the length of his announcement video, but you could see disappointment writ all over his face. He would be gutted to have to miss yet another US Open, not to mention losing out on the Laver Cup - which is possibly his favorite event on tour currently.

But what's probably hurting him the most is the fact that he poured his life and soul to reach a position where he could make the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, only to see fate deal him another body blow.

That is probably why he said in the video that he has not given up hope of making another comeback to the tour in some capacity or the other.

"I wanna give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form," Roger Federer said. "I am realistic, don't get me wrong, I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery. I'll try it, I wanna be healthy and I'll go through the rehab process. I think also with the goal - while I'm still active - which are things that's gonna help me during this long period of time."

So if Federer still has hope of a comeback, why will he suffer the most? Simply put, the Swiss legend has a life beyond the court, a life waiting to be lived to the fullest.

Roger Federer is a father to four kids who are in their formative years at present. I'm sure there is nothing more he wants than watching his kids grow up, and be an active part of their most crucial years.

But should the Swiss suffer another setback to his knee, it might compromise his well-being beyond the tennis courts. And that in turn could hamper his involvement in his family life.

Roger Federer's four children

The 40-year-old has historically been a very active individual. Roger Federer played multiple sports as a child and particularly loved all kinds of ball sports.

Even when he grew up, the 20-time Major champion maintained his interest in several sports other than tennis - including skiing, ice hockey and football. But he rarely got the opportunity to fulfill his wishes due to the restrictions imposed by his life as a tennis player.

Federer recently also revealed that he wishes to tour the world more often with his family once he retires.

Forget these aforementioned luxuries though; Roger Federer might even risk losing the chance of living a normal life if his knee continues to bother him. After all, one injury can easily lead to another; just ask Juan Martin del Potro.

Given how important the knee is to the human body in day-to-day life, Federer could see his post-retirement dreams crash and burn even before they take off.

Do the fans 'deserve' a better farewell memory of the great man?

Roger Federer Arrives In Zurich with his 2018 Australian Open title

I'm not saying that Roger Federer should announce his retirement right away. Instead, I pray that he keeps his efforts to the bare minimum during his rehabilitation phase.

Federer could try and regain some amount of match fitness and muscle strength to consider playing a couple of exhibition events and the Laver Cup. But I hope he doesn't push it any further.

Some might point out that medical advancements might allow Roger Federer to avail a knee replacement surgery should the condition of his joint deteriorate even further (although I am not entirely sure if his condition permits it). But ask yourselves this: do you really want your beloved tennis player to undergo such hardships just for a handful of matches?

I personally do not. That said, it is an entirely different story if the Swiss' knee responds well to surgery and doesn't give him any more problems. In that case, it wouldn't be a concern even if he kept swinging his racket for another 10 years.

As for the matter of his resounding defeat against Hubert Hurkacz, well, it would undoubtedly be a sad memory. But by no means is it a black mark on his CV.

The best way to deal with such a memory is to open YouTube and type 'Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal 2017 Australian Open'. Just watch Federer (and YouTube) weave his magic in high-definition, and the Hurkacz loss will fade into the background.

The sort of rally that has defined this rivalry.



👏👏 @rogerfederer 👏👏



Watch the tail end of the 2017 Australian Open final on Eurosport 1 now. pic.twitter.com/sZEp553duL — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 29, 2020

Seasons have come and gone, and now it is time for us to learn to say goodbye to Roger Federer the tennis player. Don't worry about him being absent altogether though; he'll still be around, being his usual goofy self, bringing a smile to our faces.

The joy and fun will not end, at least not for a very long time.

