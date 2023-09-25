"Not surprised, the abuse they received was appalling" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa deleting all posts from joint account

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's decision to delete all posts from their joint Instagram account has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Since going public with their relationship in May this year, Tsitsipas and Badosa have openly and regularly expressed their affection for each other on various social media platforms. In particular, they shared highlights of their time together on their joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa,' which currently boasts almost 96,000 followers.

In a recent development, however, all posts from Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's joint Instagram account have been deleted.

While a section of fans rejoiced over the perceived end of their relationship, others came to the couple's defense.

One fan questioned why people were discussing the apparent breakup when they had previously been urging the Greek and the Spaniard to keep their relationship private.

"Funny how everyone wanted everyone to shut up about them but now its all people can talk about. like if they broke up i’m glad y’all are happy??" the fan commented.

"The quotes and replies on this are crazy. from confirming their breakup (even tho they were at dinner the night before), people celebrating as if they were personally offending them to people saying paula is finally free????" the fan commented further.

Other fans were not surprised by the development, as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa had been subjected to social media abuse over their overt displays of affection.

"Probably because of all the unnecessary abuse that was posted about them. People need to think more before they post vile comments," a fan posted.

"I'm not surprised. The appalling abuse they both received was appalling," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Having Paula Badosa in my life has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never expected" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Earlier this month, Stefanos Tsitsipas showered praise on his girlfriend Paula Badosa, particularly highlighting the profound impact she has had on his approach to tennis.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot. It has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never would have expected," Tsitsipas told Greek publication Kathimerini.

Similarly, in a recent interview with SDNA Newsroom, Badosa gushed over her "incredible" relationship with the Greek and stated that she wanted to be with the 25-year-old for as long as he desired.

"I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," Badosa said.

The Spaniard also underscored her ability to understand and support Stefanos Tsitsipas through the tough phases in his tennis career.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him," she added.