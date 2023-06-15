Roger Federer is still the greatest tennis player of all time, according to former French Open champion Adriano Panatta, despite Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam title. The Italian opined that the comparisons between the great champions of the sport were mere journalistic whims.

Swiss maestro Roger Federer dominated the game in his prime and became the first man to surpass Pete Sampras’ record of 14 Grand Slam singles titles. He also became the first man to lift 20 singles Major titles before his greatest rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, equaled and surpassed that number.

In light of Djokovic’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open on June 11, the tennis world has hailed the Serb as the greatest man ever to play the sport. Adriano Panatta, however, was unshaken in his belief that Roger Federer was the GOAT.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the 1976 French Open champion declared that nothing had changed for him despite Djokovic's triumph.

"Nothing changes for me: Roger Federer is the greatest,” the Italian said. “It's not just a question of aesthetics. Nor of statistics, which are liked a lot but leave the time they find.”

He also opined that Bjorn Borg should be the greatest, as he won the most Majors in a short span.

“Let me explain better: Borg, in the few years he has played, concentrated more Grand Slam victories than Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer combined,” he said.

The Italian clarified his statements, stating that the parameters for comparing these players kept changing over the years as the game changed.

Panatta also opined that comparisons were merely journalistic whims, and if Djokovic wants to declare himself the best, let him.

“There is no greatest. Each one dominates his historical period. The comparisons don't make too much sense. They are just journalistic whims: they change the rackets, the courts, the balls, the way of being on the court and playing tennis, everything changes. Djokovic says he's the best? I propose that we deal with it," he stated.

“Biggest Roger Federer fan” - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard reveals she is the biggest Federer fan

2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard recently declared that despite Novak Djokovic’s “insanely impressive” achievement at the 2023 French Open, she will always be the biggest Roger Federer fan.

The Canadian took to Twitter to admit that Djokovic is now the undisputed GOAT.

“I’m the biggest Roger fan but we all have to admit Novak is the undisputed goat. Insanely impressive,” she tweeted.

Novak Djokovic edged past Rafael Nadal for the total men’s singles Grand Slam title by lifting the Roland Garros trophy for a third time on Sunday, June 11.

The result means Roger Federer is now third on the all-time major winners' list with his 20 triumphs.

