Nottingham Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa, Linda Noskova vs Francesca Jones

The top players on tour are in action at the Nottingham Open this week. It is a part of the WTA 250 series in the women's division.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Clara Tauson were the top two seeds in Nottingham this week. While Haddad Maia lost her opening bout against McCartney Kessler, Tauson eliminated Kimberly Birrell in the first round.

Defending champion Katie Boulter also began her campaign with a win against Lulu Sun. She outclassed the Kiwi in straight sets.

Let's look at the exciting matches and predictions for Day 3 at the Nottingham Open.

#1. Yulia Putintseva vs Rebecca Sramkova

Yastremska at the HSBC Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

First up, Yulia Putintseva will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. Putintseva made a strong start to the season but dipped in form in the last few months. After a semifinal finish in Adelaide, she secured third-round runs in Melbourne and Paris. The Kazakh started her campaign in Nottingham with a solid win over Hannah Klugman, 6-2, 6-2.

Trending

On the other hand, Rebecca Sramkova has made an optimistic start to the season. After a third-round appearance in Doha, she reached the quarterfinals in Merida and the last 16 in London. Despite a valiant effort against Emma Raducanu, the Brit outfoxed her at the Queen's Club Championships, 6-4, 6-1.

Both players will be hungry to make a deep run in Nottingham. Considering their record on grass and experience at the highest level, Putintseva should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Yulia Putintseva

#2. Dayana Yastremska vs Antonia Ruzic

Yastremska is unseeded at the Nottingham Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Dayana Yastremska will lock horns with Antonia Ruzic in the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Yastremska has made a good start to the season. She was one set away from claiming the title in Linz, but Ekaterina Alexandrova denied her in the finals. The Ukrainian entered Nottingham after a third-round exit in Paris and stunned the ninth seed, Olga Danilovic, in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ruzic has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She entered the main draw in Nottingham via the qualifiers and overpowered Lucia Bronzetti in the first round, 6-0, 6-4.

While Ruzic has shown her resilience in Nottingham so far, Yastremska will still be tough to beat in the second round. The Ukrainian should be able to use her experience and halt the Croat's amazing run in Nottingham.

Predicted winner: Dayana Yastremska

#3. Leylah Fernandez vs Cristina Bucsa

Fernandez at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Third, Leylah Fernandez will take on Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the Nottingham Open.

Fernandez has been out of form in the last few months. She reached the quarterfinal of the Abu Dhabi Open this year, which was her best result on tour. The Canadian started her campaign with a much-needed win over Suzan Lamens in the first round, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

On the contrary, Cristina Bucsa has chipped in with decent results. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the last 16 in Singapore, Austin, and Bogota. The Spaniard entered the main draw in Nottingham via the lucky loser system and humbled Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round, 6-3, 6-3.

While both players don't have a lot to show for this year, Fernandez will fancy her chances in this bout. She held her nerve to win a close opener on Monday and should be able to follow up with a positive performance in the second round.

Predicted winner: Leylah Fernandez

#4. Linda Noskova vs Francesca Jones

Noskova is the 7th seed at the Nottingham Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Linda Noskova will take on Francesca Jones in the second round. After a solid season on the hardcourts, Noskova has struggled to make a strong impression on clay. She reached the semifinals in Abu Dhabi and the quarterfinals in Dubai, which were her best results on tour. The Czech entered Nottingham after an early exit in Paris and defeated Anca Alexia Todoni in the first round.

On the other hand, Francesca Jones has yet to find her feet on the main tour. She's showcased her potential with title-winning runs at ITF events in Valcaria and Prague this year. The Brit outfoxed Harriet Dart in the first round, 7-5, 6-4.

No points for guessing that Noskova will be a clear favorite to win. The Czech won 76% of her first serve points in the last match and should be able to overpower Jones in the second round.

Predicted winner: Linda Noskova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More