Novak Djokovic conveyed good wishes to his fans on the occasion of Orthodox Easter on April 16, a Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

Djokovic recently played at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. He defeated Ivan Gakhov 7-6(5), 6-2 in his opening round before falling to Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

After his campaign in Monte-Carlo, the Serb took a share of his free time to wish fans "great luck and progress" on the religious occasion via social media.

"Christ is risen. Happy Easter to all Orthodox people. Happy holiday of the beginning of life, great luck and progress," he wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic has always been keen to convey wishes to his fans on the occasions of global festivals. The 22-time Grand Slam champion greeted fans with Christmas and New Year wishes last year during the festive season.

"In the Christmas period, I'd like to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and all the very best in the upcoming 2023," the World No. 1 said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, his recent upset in Monte-Carlo has been a hard pill to swallow for the World No. 1. Speaking to the press after his defeat to Musetti, the Serb admitted that he was feeling terrible about the result.

"I don't think it's catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That's all," the World No. 1 said. "Congrats to my opponent. I move on. Well, [my] feeling is terrible after playing like this, honestly. But congrats to him. He stayed tough in important moments, and that's it. That's all I can say. Good luck to him."

Novak Djokovic will be "completely different" at French Open despite Monte-Carlo upset, says Andrey Rublev

2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

During a presser after winning his quarterfinal match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday (April 14), Andrey Rublev opined that Novak Djokovic could exhibit a "completely different" version of himself at the French Open or the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome or Madrid once he adapts to the clay surface.

"When he goes to play Slams or next Masters after first one on clay, because it's tough, you don't have much time, everyone adapt different. But then with the time, with a few more weeks, I don't know, or Rome or Madrid or Roland Garros, it will be also a completely different Djokovic," Rublev said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will commence his campaign at the Srpska Open on Wednesday (April 19). His Round of 16 opponent is yet to be decided.

