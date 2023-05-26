Novak Djokovic provided great entertainment to the scores of fans gathered to watch him during his practice session ahead of French Open 2023. The Serb did so by hilariously imitating his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

On Thursday, May 25, Djokovic was accompanied by his team as he took part in a practice session on Court Philippe Chatrier. The two-time French Open champion was cheered on by numerous fans as he walked out onto the stadium's training area.

The Serb has a penchant for mimicking his colleagues, and has previously impersonated the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova and Daniil Medvedev. He commenced his practice session on Thursday by comically imitating his coach Ivanisevic’s peculiar service motion.

The crowd were left in splits by the World No. 3’s animated display. Novak Djokovic, however, did not abandon his right-handed serve for Goran Ivanisevic’s left-handed one.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner added 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic to his team in June 2019. The duo’s partnership bore immediate fruits as he won his first Grand Slam title under the Croat’s mentorship at Wimbledon just weeks after they joined hands.

It is worth noting that Djokovic has lifted a staggering seven Grand Slam titles since teaming up with the former World No. 2. The most recent of those titles came at the 2023 Australia Open.

The pair will now look to add another Grand Slam to their resume at the 2023 French Open. Djokovic will also be aiming to become the first male player to clinch 23 Grand Slam titles and tie Serena Williams as the players with the most Major wins in the Open era.

"I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody" – Novak Djokovic ahead of French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic recently expressed that he is confident about making his mark at the 2023 French Open, despite his poor showing on clay so far this season.

The Serb hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals in any of the 2023 claycourt events he has participated in. However, he indicated that the best-of-five sets format in Roland Garros could aid his chances.

“I always like my chances in Grand Slams against anybody on any surface, best-of-five. Let's see how it goes,” the 36-year-old said after his Italian Open exit against Holger Rune.

He also acknowledged the threat posed by young players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Rune, who have been in formidable form of late.

“Of course, Alcaraz, Rune, these guys are right there in the contention, some of the biggest favorites to win the title,” he said.

“I'm personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let's see how far I'm going to play.”

Novak Djokovic was the World No. 1 prior to the recently concluded Italian Open, but has slipped two spots after failing to defend his title in Rome. As a result, the Serb has been drawn in the same half as World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.

