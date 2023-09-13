Novak Djokovic joins Team Serbia for Davis Cup after Belgrade celebration

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Valencia to join Team Serbia ahead of its Davis Cup group stage matches.

Djokovic was recently in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, where he took part in a grand ceremony at the Old Palace (Stari Dvor) to celebrate his historic 2023 US Open.

Following that, the 36-year-old has landed in Spain to join Team Serbia, who will take on South Korea, Czech Republic, and home nation Spain in the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week.

Djokovic, however, is likely to feature only in two of the three clashes.

Expand Tweet

Miomir Kecmanovic, who is also a part of the team, expressed happiness at being able to call upon the World No.1's services.

"We can't wait to have him for Friday. It definitely takes a little bit of the pressure off since he always carried the team so well. But our focus is to get through Tuesday [vs South Korea], hopefully get the win and then start a little bit more relaxed on Friday," he said at a press conference.

"Let’s hope Novak Djokovic arrives tired" - Spain's David Ferrer wary of facing Serb in Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open.

Spain’s David Cup captain David Ferrer has joking hoped that Novak Djokovic will be tired after his US Open heroics as he gears up to represent Serbia in the tournament.

Ferrer named Djokovic the biggest threat to his team and disclosed that he even gave the 24-time Grand Slam champion's second-round opponent at the US Open, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, tips on how to beat the veteran.

"I will tell you the tactics, I will try to convey the things that worked for me at the time, but then it depends on many other factors. I told Bernabe, for example, the tactics before his match at the US Open and it didn’t help him much," he said with a laugh. (via thesportsrush)

"It’s Novak Djokovic, 24 Grand Slams, it doesn’t just depend on yourself. Let’s hope that he arrives tired and, if we see the moment to hurt him, we will look for it," he added.

Ferrer then praised Djokovic for continuing to play at the highest level despite his advancing years.

"They are very good! Roger, Rafa and Novak are the best in history, the best within the best in all of history. If you look at the numbers, it is irrefutable. That Novak continues to be there, winning so many Grand Slams, I think he is very good for the sport, just like Rafa if he returns next year," he expressed.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis