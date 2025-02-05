"Novak Djokovic has less awareness of how tortured he is" - When Andre Agassi shared his thoughts on Serb's 'perfectionist' mindset

Andre Agassi once shared his perspective on Novak Djokovic's perfectionist nature and "champion's mind." The former World No. 1, who was serving as Djokovic's coach at the time, also shed light on his careful approach to offering advice to the Serb.

Djokovic made a major change to his coaching setup before the 2017 French Open, parting ways with longtime coach Marian Vajda after an 11-year collaboration. The Serb brought Agassi on board during his run to the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major and then appointed the eight-time Grand Slam champion as his head coach.

Their high-profile partnership bore immediate success, as Novak Djokovic triumphed at the Eastbourne International. However, the Serb was forced to cut his season short after retiring from his quarterfinal clash at the Wimbledon Championships due to a serious elbow injury.

In a 2017 interview with Inside Tennis, Andre Agassi expressed his eagerness to revive their partnership at the 2018 Australian Open. The American also showered Djokovic with praise, highlighting that the Serb's impressive intellect was only surpassed by his passion and heart.

Agassi also asserted that Novak Djokovic, like all perfectionists, was "tortured" but was largely unaware of the struggle due to his remarkable emotional and intellectual strength.

"Here’s what I can say – the only thing that outmatches his intellect is his heart. He is a champion because he values heart, he has a champion’s mind, he is a seeker, he’s a person who is a perfectionist. Every perfectionist is tortured. He has less awareness of how tortured he is because he’s that strong intellectually and emotionally," Agassi said.

"We share what can be shared. I have lived and learned 17 years longer than him, so as a result I choose wisely and choose my words carefully because he values them," he added.

Andre Agassi on Novak Djokovic: "I see a person like my wife Steffi Graf, who doesn’t need the applause"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Andre Agassi expressed his belief that Novak Djokovic viewed having arch-rivals like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as a "blessing" because they represented a benchmark for him to push himself further.

Agassi also drew parallels between the Serb and his legendary wife Steffi Graf, emphasizing that neither of them sought public adulation but were simply focused on proving themselves against the best.

"What I see is a person who wants to beat everybody’s best. I see a person a bit like my wife [Steffi Graf], who doesn’t need the applause. He’s somebody who needs to push himself," Andre Agassi said.

"My guess is that he sees it [Roger and Rafa] as a blessing, an opportunity, a gift to have such barometers of excellence because he feels he can cover it, and I think he’s probably right," he added.

Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic's coaching partnership was short-lived as they parted ways in 2018 after working together for a year. Agassi later explained that they "agreed to disagree far too often," especially regarding the Serb's nutrition and training.

