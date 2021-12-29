Novak Djokovic named second-best athlete of 2021 

Novak Djokovic has been named the second-best athlete of 2021 by China's Xinhua News Agency.

The World No. 1 is behind only Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, with Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in third and Robert Lewandowski in fourth. Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah occupies fifth spot while Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long is placed sixth.

Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel, Karsten Warholm, Victor Axelsen and Lamont Marcell Jacobs complete the top ten.

Just a few days ago, Djokovic won Poland Press Agency's European Sportsperson of the Year award for the fourth time.

The Serb had a remarkable 2021, winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, thus equaling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. He also reached the final of the US Open but lost in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev.

Apart from his dominance at the Grand Slams, Djokovic won the Paris Masters and the Belgrade Open. He also helped Serbia reach the Davis Cup semifinals, where they were beaten by Croatia.

All in all, Djokovic won 55 of his 62 singles matches in 2021.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation in doubt

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point

After a brilliant 2021, Novak Djokovic is expected to be equally dominant in 2022, despite fierce competition from the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

However, there is a chance we might not even see him play in Australia. Djokovic was initially on the entry list for the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. But with the Serb's vaccination status still unclear, his participation in either event remains in doubt.

AFP News Agency @AFP

u.afp.com/wq63

#AFPSports Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the #AustralianOpen Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the #AustralianOpenu.afp.com/wq63#AFPSports

If Djokovic does not compete at the Australian Open, there is a chance he could lose his No. 1 ranking to either Medvedev or Zverev. Medvedev, who is currently ranked second, needs to win the Australian Open and defend his points at the ATP Cup. Zverev can dethrone Djokovic if he wins the Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Novak Djokovic's fans will hope he plays in the year's first Grand Slam and can take the lead in the Slam race.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala