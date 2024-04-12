Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, SF

Novak Djokovic will take on eighth seed Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The two will lock horns for the sixth time, with the World No. 1 winning each of their last five meetings, all in straight sets.

The top-seeded Serb booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event with straight-set wins over Roman Safiullin and Lorenzo Musetti. He next faced 11th seed Alex de Minaur and took the opening set 7-5 after breaking in the final game.

The second set featured a lot of breaks but the Serb managed to win it to register a 7-5, 6-4 victory and reach his first semifinal in Monte-Carlo since 2015.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has won 39 out of 53 matches at the tournament, with two titles to his name, which he clinched in 2013 and 2015.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Casper Ruud in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Casper Ruud is Novak Djokovic's semifinal opponent at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Norwegian has won 23 out of 29 matches so far in the 2024 season, reaching two finals and the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Ruud was seeded eighth at the Monte-Carlo Masters and started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. He followed it up with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over tenth seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals.

The Norwegian next faced 14th seed Ugo Humbert and won the first set 6-3. The Frenchman took the second set 6-4 to force the match into a decider. Ruud dominated the third set and won it 6-1 to reach his second semifinal in Monte-Carlo.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule

The men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be the third match on Court Rainier III on the seventh day of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Match Timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am ET, 1:30 pm GMT, 7 pm IST

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers can watch the World No. 1 live in action on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic maintain his 100% win record over Casper Ruud Yes No 0 votes View Discussion