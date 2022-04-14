Novak Djokovic's the only person in the world who says what he thinks, I love him even more for that: Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic recently shed light on Novak Djokovic's decision to remain unvaccinated in the midst of a raging pandemic. Ivanisevic believes Djokovic deserves credit for sticking to his guns as opposed to people who keep changing their stance.

The World No. 1 has maintained that he will not be forced to take jabs against COVID-19. He fears that it might have adverse effects on his body. The Serb remains unvaccinated and has even declared that he is willing to forego the biggest events on the calendar.

Since missing key tournaments could prove detrimental to Djokovic's career, Goran Ivanisevic was recently asked by Ubaldo Scanagatta of Ubitennis if he had tried to convince the World No. 1 to take the vaccine.

In response, the Croat stressed that he would "respect" Djokovic's decision, especially since he has remained true to his words - a quality Ivanisevic feels is rare and thus praiseworthy.

"It’s his life, his decision. I respect his decision, his family," Goran Ivanisevic said. "He said it truly that he’s going to risk his career. I even love him more for that because he’s standing by what he’s saying. He’s the only person in the world who says what he thinks. You know, one day they say one thing, one day they say another. He, from the beginning, is straight and this is why I respect him even more."

Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status has forced him to sit out of several tournaments already this year, including the entire Australian swing as well as the Sunshine Double in the US.

As such, Ivanisevic hopes that the pandemic subsides so that the US government eases its rules in time for the US Open.

"Hopefully this pandemic is going to stop. Only now he can play all the tournaments," Ivanisevic said. "I hope that America will open so he will be able to play the US Open in September."

"We’ll see how things are developing" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's upcoming schedule

During the interview, Goran Ivanisevic was asked if he had plans to follow his charge to every tournament ahead of Roland Garros in order to find much-needed match practice for the latter.

Novak Djokovic's ambitions in that regard were dealt a blow this week as he was bundled out of the Monte Carlo Masters in his very first match.

Ivanisevic said that they first need to decide on a schedule before expressing hope for the World No. 1 to be able to play all the events as is planned.

"We need to talk first today, to see what the schedule is going to be," Ivanisevic said. "He’s going to play all and we’ll see how things are developing and we’ll decide day by day."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan