Novak Djokovic's potential opponents at Geneva Open 2025: Road to Final

Novak Djokovic will participate in the 2025 Geneva Open with a wildcard entry for the second time in his 22-year career. This strategic decision allows him to gain some match practice before pursuing his 25th Grand Slam in Paris.

The ATP 250 event begins on May 18, and the 37-year-old is scheduled to play his first match on May 20. The former World No. 1 has suffered back-to-back first-round exits at both the clay-court Masters events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid. Winning in Geneva would bring him to 100 career ATP tour titles, a goal he has been chasing for some time.

Novak Djokovic is the second seed in the tournament, which grants him a first-round bye. Let’s take a look at his potential opponents on the road to the finals.

Potential second-round opponent – Marton Fucsovics or Zizou Bergs

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign in Geneva against either Marton Fucsovics or Zizou Bergs in the second round. The Serb and Fucsovics have played five times against each other in their career, and the Hungarian has not been able to win a single match. Fucsovcis even failed to qualify for the Italian Open. But on the brighter side, he had won the tournament in 2018, therefore is familiar with the surface and can surprise Djokovic when he is struggling to find his rhythm on the red dirt.

Zizou Bergs, World No. 50, if he progresses to the next round, will meet Djokovic for the first time on the tour. The Belgian last played at the Madrid Open, where he was eliminated in the first round by the hands of Gabriel Diallo in straight sets. The 25-year-old has impressed on several occasions this year, especially when he defeated Andrey Rublev in Miami in straight sets. He possesses the capability to give a tough fight to Novak Djokovic.

Possible quarterfinal opponent – Fabian Marozsan or Matteo Arnaldi

If Djokovic manages to tread early waters, he can face any of these two opponents in the quarterfinal: Fabian Marozsan or Matteo Arnaldi. This fixture will be a challenge for the Serb.

Marozan has shown impressive form in the clay-court season so far. He reached the semifinals of the BMW Open and a third-round appearance at the Italian Open. Novak Djokovic and Marozan have never faced each other on the tour. The Hungarian can cause some trouble for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Matteo Arnaldi is another contender whom Djokovic can face in the quarterfinals. The duo met recently at the Madrid Open, where the Italian defeated the Serbian legend in straight sets. Arnaldi leads the head-to-head record with 1-0. He will have the confidence to repeat his heroics in Geneva as well.

Novak Djokovic’s possible Semifinal opponent – Tomas Machac, Alexei Popyrin, or Nicolas Jarry

There’s a potential for a rematch of the 2024 semifinal in this year’s Geneva Open, with Novak Djokovic and Machac possibly crossing paths once again. The Czech player had defeated the Serb in a three-set battle last year. The head-to-head record stands at 2-1, with Djokovic leading.

World No. 25 Alexei Popyrin has struggled for form this season, recording just five wins in 14 matches. The Australian has faced Djokovic four times, managing to score a single victory. If he can maintain his aggressive baseline game and find consistency, he has the tools to challenge the Serbian star.

Nicolas Jarry is another potential opponent Djokovic can face in the semifinals. Jarry is a strong force on clay surfaces, especially with his big serve and forehand. He is the 2023 Geneva Open winner, further boosting his odds against the 37-year-old.

Novak Djokovic’s potential Final opponent – Taylor Fritz, Karen Khachanov, or Hubert Hurkacz

The most likely contender is the top seed, Taylor Fritz. Even though clay is not the best surface for the American, he has improved significantly. Chances of Fritz winning against Djokovic are very low; their head-to-head record stands at 10-0, with the latter dominating. Additionally, the World No. 4 has never won a title on a clay surface.

Former World No. 8 Karen Khachanov is another potential final opponent for Novak Djokovic. He is coming off a third-round defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open. The Russian doesn’t have a great record on clay, accompanied by a lopsided head-to-head record of 9-1 against Djokovic. Though Khachanov does have the skill to match the Serb’s baseline consistency, that would not be sufficient to defeat him if he is playing at his best.

Hubert Hurkacz is the sixth seed at the tournament. He had a decent run in Rome, reaching the quarterfinals of the event. The Polish player has the all-around game and the comfort with the surface to challenge Djokovic in the finals. The 37-year-old leads the head-to-head record with 7-0, making him the favourite to win the matchup.

