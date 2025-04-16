Match Details

Fixture: Alexandra Eala (1) vs Panna Udvardy

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Oeiras, Portugal

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $168,100

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexandra Eala vs Panna Udvardy preview

Hungarian Panna Udvardy challenges top seed Alexandra Eala in the Round of 16 of the Oeiras Ladies Open. Udvardy, the World No. 137, defeated qualifier Lian Tran in the last round 6-1, 6-3. Miami Open semifinalist Eala continued her excellent form with an equally impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dutch player Anouk Koevermans.

Eala had been competing with reasonable success on the ITF Tour but emerged spectacularly in Miami as a WTA challenger. She beat three top seeds en route to the semifinal, knocking out Jelena Ostapenko, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, all without losing a set. She eventually came unstuck against Jessica Pegula, but took the fourth seed to three hard-fought sets.

Unseeded 26-year-old Udvardy has a WTA challenger title under her belt but has struggled for wins this year. A semifinal appearance at the La Bisbal D'Emporda WTA 125 tournament in Spain remains her best showing in 2025.

Alexandra Eala vs Panna Udvardy head-to-head

Alexandra Eala and Panna Udvardy have never met on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Panna Udvardy odds

Alexandra Eala vs Panna Udvardy prediction

At face value this is a no-contest. Eala's recent form and opposition are far superior to those of her Hungarian opponent. The pair have never met on the WTA tour, so there is no head-to-head form to refer to.

19-year-old Eala is tipped for great things after her Miami performances, She's currently ranked World No. 72, which may be misleading given the quality of opposition she defeated in the US. Eala's early promise was confirmed when she became the first Filipino player to win a junior Grand Slam - the 2022 US Open.

Alexandra Eala should progress reasonably comfortably and without giving up a set.

Pick: Alexandra Eala to win in straight sets.

