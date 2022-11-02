Day 2 of the 2022 Paris Masters saw defending champion Novak Djokovic move closer to successfully retaining his title after beating Maxime Cressy in straight sets.

Seventh-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev also booked his place in the third round of the competition after a straight-sets victory over big-hitting American John Isner. Besides this, Casper Ruud advanced to the third round with an easy win over wild card Richard Gasquet.

Here are the major results from Day 2 of the 2022 Paris Masters:

Novak Djokovic moves one step closer to defending his title

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Maxime Cressy in the second round on Tuesday to get his quest for a record-extending 39th Masters title underway.

The former world number one, who received a bye into the second round, defeated the American 7-6 (7-1) 6-4. The 21-time Grand Slam champion also won 17 games in a row with this victory.

He will next go up against The winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler and Russian Karen Khachanov.

Casper Ruud advances to the third round

Casper Ruud at the Rolex Paris Masters

Third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated French wildcard Richard Gasquet at the Accor Arena on Tuesday night to move into the round of 16.

World No.4 Ruud will next square off against the winner of the match between Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Hubert Hurkacz gets past Adrian Mannarino

Hubert Hurkacz at the Rolex Paris Masters

Hubert Hurkacz, the No.10 seed, advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday after defeating French wildcard Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Accor Arena.

The Pole will next face the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Andrey Rublev overcomes John Isner to boost ATP Finals chances

Andrey Rublev at Gijon Open

After overcoming big-hitting American John Isner 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the third round, Andrey Rublev improved his ATP Finals chances.

After 62 minutes, the 25-year-old produced a solid return performance against Isner to advance. Rublev, the seventh seed, also defeated Isner for the first time in four meetings.

Paris Masters 2022: Day 2 results at a glance

Men's singles (second round):

(6) Novak Djokovic def. Maxime Cressy 7-6(7-1), 6-4

(7) Andrey Rublev def. John Isner 6-2, 6-3

(3) Casper Ruud def. (WC) Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6(9-7)

Men's singles (first round):

Denis Shapovalov def. Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(2-7), 6-3, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov def. Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(7-5), 7-6(7-5)

Tommy Paul def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4

(10) Hubert Hurkacz def. (WC) Adrian Mannarino 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(LL) Fabio Fognini def. (Q) Arthur Fils 7-6(7-5), 6-7(4-7), 6-2

(14) Pablo Carreno Busta def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-3

Jack Draper def. (WC) Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Corentin Moutet def. Borna Coric 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Dan Evans def. Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Men's Doubles (first round):

Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez vs Mikelis Libietis / Luca Margaroli (W/O)

Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini def. Santiago Gonzalez / Lukasz Kubot 7-6(7-5), 6-3

