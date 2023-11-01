Paris Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: November 2, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Djokovic is into the third round.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor as a place in the Paris Masters quarterfinals beckons.

On his return to ATP Tour action following his US Open triumph - his 24th Grand Slam singles title - Djokovic made short work of Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 36-year-old dropped only five games in one hour and 23 minutes. He broke his opponent thrice and made just nine unforced errors to improve to 47-5 on the season.

Seeking a record-extending sixth title at Paris-Bercy, Djokovic is now 46-9 at the event. Having reached all four Grand Slam finals this year - winning three - the Super Serb could win a record-extending 40th Masters 1000 title this week.

Should he do so, Djokovic will go 1495 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and nearly seal the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Meanwhile, the 23rd-ranked Griekspoor beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, dropping exactly two games each set. Having beaten Christopher Eubanks in his campaign opener, the 23-year-old is now 36-22 in 2023 and 2-0 on his tournament debut.

Earlier this year, Griekspoor clinched titles in Pune and 's-Hertogenbosch. He also reached the Washington DC final, Rotterdam semifinal and four other quarterfinals. His best Masters 1000 result is a third-round run at Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Djokovic has won both his meetings with Griekspoor, including the pair's last clash in the Dubai second round this year.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Tallon Griekspoor

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Griekspoor is perfect in Paris.

Both Djokovic and Griekspoor are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Griekspoor is a powerful server and hitter of the ball and also moves well, but Djokovic is one of the sport's best counter-punchers and all-court players. Moreover, the Serb is ageing like fine wine, playing some of the best tennis of his career at the wrong end of 30.

Both players played well in the second round. However, having lost only five times all year and beaten Griekspoor in both previous meetings, Djokovic should take the win.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

