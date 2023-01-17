"Pretty funny a year later" - Matteo Berrettini's ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic reacts to 'business center' meme from Netflix's 'Break Point' series

Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic are the main focus of Episode 2 of Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries and it is safe to say that the episode has become a hit among tennis fans on social media. However, not all the reaction towards the Italian in the wake of the episode has been positive.

Berrettini and Tomljanovic were together at the time of filming and shared the same room, but the duo have broken up with each other since. Taking place during the 2022 Australian Open, one of the scenes shows Matteo Berrettini insisting that Tomljanovic attend a call she had the following morning outside the room so that he could get a good night's sleep in.

While the World No. 14 was still in the tournament at the time, the Australian had exited already and was due to make an appearance on Tennis Channel for 10 minutes the next day. Despite Tomljanovic repeatedly telling him that she won't make too much noise, the 26-year-old would not have it and told her to consult the hotel manager and take the call from the "business center" on site.

James Rogers @ElliottJMR so did Ajla end up going to the business center or what so did Ajla end up going to the business center or what

KING BARBARIAN @writerboy242_ @ElliottJMR Lol cause what was 10 minutes before your alarms goes off. Berretini was being extra @ElliottJMR Lol cause what was 10 minutes before your alarms goes off. Berretini was being extra

While Tomljanovic herself did not take the comment too harshly, tennis fans saw it differently, calling out the Italian for being too self-centered. The term "business center" has gained a sort of meme status since then, with many bringing it up again to make fun of Berrettini during his recent loss against Andy Murray at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Body Serve Tennis Podcast @TheBodyServe Here we go. Berrettini found out he'd have to do his presser from the business centre if he lost, and breaks for 3-2 in the third Here we go. Berrettini found out he'd have to do his presser from the business centre if he lost, and breaks for 3-2 in the third

Caitlin @caitlin_thomps Hoping Andy sends Matteo to the business center today Hoping Andy sends Matteo to the business center today 👀

Meanwhile, another group of fans have been curious to find out if Tomljanovic really went to the business center to attend the meeting. As it turns out, that wasn't the case, as one clever fan on Twitter managed to retrace the passage of events to pinpoint her location on the concerned day.

The 29-year-old did not speak to Tennis Channel from the business center, but from "the bushes" near the hotel, according to the assembled evidence at least.

Charlotte 🦋 @moonballs_ twitter.com/elliottjmr/sta… James Rogers @ElliottJMR so did Ajla end up going to the business center or what so did Ajla end up going to the business center or what She had to sit outside in the bushes She had to sit outside in the bushes 😢 twitter.com/elliottjmr/sta… https://t.co/DVbLLZnjFP

Naturally, the tweet went viral, so much so that Tomljanovic herself spotted it. The Australian saw the funny side of things a year later, remarking that there was nothing sad about the incident in her mind now.

"The fact that you found this! No need for a sad face, it’s pretty funny a year later," Tomljanovic tweeted.

Ajla Tomljanovic @Ajlatom no need for a sad face, it’s pretty funny a year later @moonballs_ The fact that you found thisno need for a sad face, it’s pretty funny a year later @moonballs_ The fact that you found this 😲no need for a sad face, it’s pretty funny a year later😅

Matteo Berrettini has embraced his single life since breaking up with Ajla Tomljanovic

Matteo Berrettini embracing single life after Ajla Tomljanovic break-up

Matteo Berrettini has embraced his single life since breaking up with Ajla Tomljanovic, stating in a recent interview that he wasn't waking up every day planning to "find love" once again. While the Italian wasn't actively planning on staying that way, he wanted to make use of that time by spending it with his family and enjoying a "different" kind of life.

"Yeah, I'm single but it's not like something that I am looking for, like, it's not that I'm waking up and have to find love. It's just something that is happening, it's good for me, if it doesn't, it's another day, you know," Matteo Berrettini said. "But, yeah, overall, I'm spending more time with my team, I spent a lot of time with my family when I was injured, and I enjoyed a different kind of life a little bit,"

