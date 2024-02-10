Qatar Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (15) Caroline Garcia

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia preview

Naomi Osaka in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will square off against Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Qatar Open on Sunday (February 11).

Osaka returned to the women's tour this year after her maternity break. Despite beginning her campaign with a win, she seemed a bit rusty at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open 2024, chalking up early exits at both events.

The Japanese tennis sensation will enter the Qatar Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Abu Dhabi Open. She received a wildcard entry into the event, but came up short against Danielle Collins in the first round, who won 7-5, 6-0.

Caroline Garcia in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia had a solid season in 2023, amassing 40 wins from 67 matches, including runner-up finishes at the Lyon Open and the Monterrey Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open and the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Garcia will also enter Doha on the back of early exits at the Australian Open and the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open. Despite winning the opening set against Sorana Cirstea, she couldn't outfox the Romanian in Abu Dhabi. Cirstea went on to defeat Garcia 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

The head-to-head between Osaka and Garcia is poised at 1-1. The Frenchwoman won their most recent encounter in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka +110 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-120) Caroline Garcia -150 -1.5 (+150) Over 22.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Caroline Garcia in action at the Australian Open

A tricky contest is on the cards between Osaka and Garcia in the first round of the Qatar Open. Both players will be hoping to revive their lackluster form and begin their campaign with a win. Considering match fitness and results in the last few months, Garcia will be the slight favorite to get the job done.

The French player is known to present a formidable challenge to any opponent on tour. Her effortless movement, dependable serve, and quick decision-making skills will allow her to stay on the ascendance against a reputed competitor such as Osaka.

On the contrary, the four-time Grand Slam champion is working towards polishing her form and match fitness on the women's tour. She had been away for more than 14 months and will hope to get better as the season progresses. There are no doubts about her potent all-round game, which can cause problems for any opponent on the tour. If she approaches this match with a bit of poise and caution, she could give Garcia a run for her money.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and begins well will have the upper hand in this bout. Garcia has the pedigree to present a tough challenge for Osaka, but the Japanese might dig deep to show her resilience and cause an upset in the first round.

Pick: Osaka to win in three sets.

