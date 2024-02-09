Qatar Open 2024: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Iga Swiatek-Jelena Ostapenko QF

The women's singles draw at the Qatar Open has been released and we are in for a week of high-octane tennis in Doha despite the absence of a few big names.

Iga Swiatek won last year's edition of the WTA 1000 event by beating Jessica Pegula in the final. The Pole will be eager to win three titles in a row in Doha, especially after her disastrous third-round exit at the Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will not be competing in the tournament. But the likes of Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Zheng Qinwen are all capable of challenging.

On that note, let's take a look at how the women's singles draw at the Qatar Open could unfold.

Top Half: Iga Swiatek will aim to win 3rd successive title in Doha

Iga Swiatek in action at the Australian Open

Seeded Players: (1) Iga Swiatek, (4) Ons Jabeur, (7) Maria Sakkari, (8) Jelena Ostapenko

Expected Semifinal: Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova

Dark Horse: Victoria Azarenka

Analysis: Iga Swiatek is in this half of the draw and she will face either Sloane Stephens or Sorana Cirstea in the opening round. The Pole should be able to get the better of either player. She will most likely get to the quarterfinals without much trouble, even though Ekaterina Alexandrova should not be written off.

It will be really interesting to see who Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent would be considering the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad are present. Azarenka beat Ostapenko at the Australian Open. There is a fair chance of her coming out on top in Doha as well to reach the last eight of the Qatar Open.

While the Belarusian has loads of experience, Swiatek's quality could be too much for her to handle. The World No. 1 should be able to make it to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

The other side of this quarter has the likes of Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, and Barbora Krejcikova. There could be some doubts about Jabeur's participation after she left the court in tears following her loss to Haddad Maia in Abu Dhabi.

If the Tunisian takes a break, it would be a golden opportunity for Caroline Garcia to have a long run. The Frenchwoman faces Naomi Osaka in the first round and if she wins that match, there's little chance of her not reaching the last eight of the Qatar Open.

Here, she would be up against either Barbora Krejcikova or Maria Sakkari. The Greek has often had consistency lapses and Krejcikova has a good chance of making it to the quarterfinals in Doha.

If the Czech does reach the last eight, she will most likely get the better of Caroline Garcia and reach the semifinals of the Qatar Open. This is due to her relatively better form over the past few months.

Swiatek vs Krejcikova will be an interesting encounter and we've seen the Czech win the last two matches between the two. While the Czech at her mental best can challenge the Pole, the former should be able to come out on top, if in form, and reach the final.

Semifinal Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Barbora Krejcikova

Bottom Half: Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina could lock horns in the semifinals

Coco Gauff in action at the Australian Open

Seeded Players: (2) Coco Gauff, (3) Elena Rybakina, (5) Zheng Qinwen, (6) Marketa Vondrousova

Expected Semifinal: Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina

Dark Horse: Leylah Fernandez

Analysis: Second seed Coco Gauff will be among the favorites to win in Doha and has been handed a rather favorable draw. While Veronika Kudermetova is no pushover, the American should be able to seal a place in the quarterfinals without much trouble.

Here, she will face either sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova or 11th seed Daria Kasatkina. The Wimbledon champion hasn't been at her best for a while now. It should help Kasatkina make the quarterfinals, although Marta Kostyuk could be a hard obstacle to beat.

Gauff and Kasatkina will most likely lock horns in the last eight. The former's current run of form should see her come out on top and reach the semifinals in Doha.

The other side of this half has third seed Elena Rybakina. She is already competing in the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi and is a heavy favorite to win the WTA 1000 event.

The Kazakh will face either Zhu Lin or Varvara Gracheva in the second round, and should hardly face much trouble in reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. Here, she will most likely take on Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen or Liudmila Samsonova. The likes of Leylah Fernandez and Paula Badosa cannot be written off either if they are at their best.

Due to the kind of tennis she has been playing lately, Zheng should be able to reach the quarterfinals in Doha. The Chinese's matchup against Rybakina will be a highly interesting encounter to watch. The Kazakh's combination of quality and calmness should see her come out on top and set up a semifinal clash against Gauff.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina promises to be a blockbuster clash and we could have a thriller on our hands in Doha. The American at her best might just about be able to edge the Canadian and reach the final of the Qatar Open.

Semifinal Prediction: Coco Gauff def. Elena Rybakina

Qatar Open 2024: Final Prediction

The top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the predicted finalists at the Qatar Open. Most of the matches between the two have been one-sided. However, we could see an interesting encounter take place on Sunday if both players are at their fittest.

Gauff is reaching a point where she can mentally compete with the likes of Swiatek and we could see some fight from the American. However, if the Pole is at her best, it's hard to not see her win a third successive title at the Qatar Open.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek def. Coco Gauff.