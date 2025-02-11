Match Details

Fixture: Linda Noskova vs. Iga Swiatek

Date: February 12, 2025

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Linda Noskova vs Iga Swiatek preview

Linda Noskova at 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

The third round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 will feature an enticing battle between rising star Linda Noskova and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. With both players coming off strong first round wins, this matchup promises to be a showcase of youthful power and sheer quality.

Noskova, currently ranked World No. 33, has continued her impressive rise on the tour. She reached the semifinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, where she defeated second-seeded Paula Badosa in the second round but eventually fell to Ashlyn Krueger in the semis. In her first-round match in Doha, the 20-year-old overwhelmed 15th seed, Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-4, setting the tone for a deep run at the event. This is Noskova's second appearance in Doha; she reached the third round last year where she lost to her compatriot Karolina Pilskova in three sets.

Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, has been as consistent as ever. The five-time Grand Slam champion started the year with an impressive performance at the United Cup, helping Poland finish runner-up. She also had a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open, where she lost to the eventual winner Madison Keys in a thrilling three-set battle.

Swiatek’s opening-round encounter at Doha was a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win over Maria Sakkari. As the defending champion, Swiatek will aim to replicate her dominant run from last year, when she did not drop a single set en route to the title.

Linda Noskova vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

This will be the fifth meeting between Linda Noskova and Iga Swiatek on the WTA Tour. The Pole leads the head-to-head record with a score of 3-1. Their last meeting came in Miami 2024, where Swiatek defeated the Czech in three sets.

Linda Noskova vs Iga Swiatek odds

Linda Noskova vs Iga Swiatek prediction

Iga Swiatek at 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Linda Noskova has shown remarkable improvement this season, combining a powerful baseline game with an aggressive mindset that has troubled several top players. Her ability to strike winners from both wings and dictate play is impressive for someone her age.

Having defeated the former World No. 1 before and coming off a semifinal appearance at the previous tournament will help her chances. However, her lack of experience and the difference in quality of consistency may be a limiting factor. She will need to maintain composure and seize any opportunities that come her way to make an impact in this match.

The three-time Qatar Open champion and second seed at the tournament, Iga Swiatek will be determined to win her fourth title here. Her exceptional movement, heavy topspin forehand and tactical adaptability make her a tough opponent for any player. The Polish superstar’s experience in navigating high-pressure situations, coupled with her ability to neutralize aggression with her defensive skills, puts her in a strong position to overcome Noskova with ease.

Expect Noskova to put up a fight, but Swiatek’s superior consistency and tactical intelligence should see her through to the next round.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

