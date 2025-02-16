Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: February 18, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $2,760,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in action during the quarter final round tennis game in Men's Singles match against Mattia Bellucci of Italy at the ATP500 tournament, the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face the Serbian youngster Hamad Medjedovic in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday, 18 February.

26-year-old Greek Tsitsipas has not impressed much this season, with a 3-3 win-loss record. At the Australian Open, he suffered a first-round loss against Alex Michelsen, whereas at the Rotterdam Open, World No. 92 Mattia Bellucci defeated him in straight sets 4-6, 2-6.

Two of Tsitsipas's wins this season came against players who were not even in the Top 100. He has not faced anyone ranked in the Top 40 of the ATP Rankings this season yet.

On the other hand, Hamad Medjedovic received an entry in the main draw through a special exemption, as he will be playing the final of the Open 13 Provence against Ugo Humbert on Sunday.

21-year-old Medjedovic knocked out the top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday, and he will reach his career-high ranking (72 or 73, depending on results on Sunday) after reaching the final in Marseille this week. He also won a Challenger title last month in Portugal and defeated Holger Rune in the Davis Cup.

Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his game against Holger Rune of during day 1 of the Davis Cup Qualifier first round match - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Hamad Medjedovic 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won 7-6(6), 6-3 against the Serb, on the clay court of the Swiss Open Gstaad in 2024.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Hamad Medjedovic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

Former World No. 3 Tsitsipas will be playing for the first time in Doha since he made his Qatar Open debut in 2018. Seven years back he qualified for the event and defeated Florian Mayer and Richard Gasquet before losing to Dominic Thiem.

The Greek is two wins away from 350 ATP Tour-level wins, but he has not reached any ATP Tour final on the hard court since winning the 2023 Los Cabos Open 18 months back.

Meanwhile, 2023 ATP Next Gen Finals champion Medjedovic reached his first ATP Tour final in November 2024 at his home, Belgrade, where he lost to Denis Shapovalov, and he has already reached his second final in Marseille this week.

He could earn another Top 20 win in Doha, considering his and Tsitsipas' form. If he reaches the quarterfinal, he could meet Daniil Medvedev for the second week in a row.

Pick: Medjedovic to win in three sets

