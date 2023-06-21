Queen's Club 2023: Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Holger Rune vs (6) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: Friday, June 23

Tournament: cinch Championships 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Rune is into the last eight at Queen's.

Second seed Holger Rune takes on sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti in a blockbuster last-eight clash at Queen's between two of the sport's exciting young guns.

World No. 6 Rune made it two wins out of two this week, ending the inspired run of British wildcard Ryan Peniston. The 20-year-old delivered an impressive performance, dropping only seven games to move to the quarterfinals.

Despite playing only his fifth tour-level match on grass, Rune was clutch on serve, saving all three break points against the 265th-ranked Peniston, who has won all six of his career singles matches on the surface.

An ecstatic Rune said in his oncourt interview as he improved to 32-11 on the season:

“I think the most important is that I came with a very, very humble approach to the surface and (was) ready to adjust it at any moment. ... We all know how tough it is to move on grass, so I’m happy to come through.”

Meanwhile, the 16th-ranked Musetti beat Ben Shelton in three sets to march into the last eight. After Musetti took the opener for the loss of four games, the American left-hander responded with a similar set of his own to force a decider.

However, the Italian regained control of proceedings, producing another 6-4 set to improve to 20-14 on the season and 2-1 at Queen's, having made the Stuttgart quarterfinals last week.

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

This is a first-time match-up, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Holger Rune Lorenzo Musetti

The odds will be updated when they release.

Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is into the last eight.

Both Rune and Musetti are quintessential baseliners; they serve big, hit powerfully off both flanks, and move well. Moreover, grass is not a forte for both players, as they tend to play their best tennis on claycourt and hardcourt.

While Rune is yet to drop a set in two matches this week, Musetti has dropped one. However, the Italian has a slightly superior grasscourt pedigree, going 4-5 on the surface, while Rune is 2-3.

However, expect the higher-ranked Rune to eke out a win as he looks to break into the top five this week by winning the title.

Pick: Rune in three sets

