"Rafa wouldn’t have wanted it to go to anyone else" - Tennis fans rejoice as Dominic Thiem enters French Open main draw after Nadal's withdrawal

The tennis world is heartbroken over Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the 2023 French Open. However, many fans expressed a bittersweet joy at two-time finalist Dominic Thiem taking the King of Clay’s spot in the main draw.

Rafael Nadal held a press conference on Thursday, May 18, at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, to announce an extended break from tennis. The 14-time champion also announced he wouldn’t return to Paris to defend his title.

As a result, Dominic Thiem, who failed to get a wildcard at the tournament, has taken up the Spaniard’s place in the main draw.

Thiem suffered a wrist injury in June 2021 and has struggled to return to form since returning to the ATP tour in March 2022. Clay remains the Austrian’s strongest surface, on which he has won 10 of his 17 career titles. The World No. 96 made it to consecutive French Open finals in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal both times.

Tennis fans were glad the King of Clay’s spot in the main draw went to the two-time finalist, stating that there was “no better person” to replace the 14-time champion. They took to Twitter to express their hope that Thiem could make a dream run at the tournament and return to his old form.

“Rafa probably wouldn’t have wanted it to go to anyone else (heart emoji),” wrote one user.

“If there can be a silver lining to Nadal's withdrawal from Roland Garros: his withdrawal gives direct entry into the main draw for 96th-ranked Dominic Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up to Nadal who is still seeking form and comfort as he works his way back onto the tour,” wrote tennis journalist Ben Rothenburg.

One user wrote this was the “best possible scenario” for tennis fans, while another stated the news has brought an “unmatched level of bittersweetness.”

Here are more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal hopes to return in 2024 to say goodbye

Rafael Nadal wants to return in 2024 to say goodbye to his favorite tournaments

Rafael Nadal also announced that he is not hanging up his racquet yet. The 36–year-old hopes to return to the ATP tour in the 2024 season to say goodbye to his favorite tournaments, provided his health and fitness allow it.

“My idea and my motivation is [to] try to enjoy and try to say goodbye [to] all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during [next] year and just try to enjoy that, being competitive and enjoying being on court,” said the Spaniard.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion returned in 2022 after a career-threatening injury to pick up Major titles number 21 and 22 at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, respectively.

However, an injury to the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg at the 2023 Australian Open has kept the former World No. 1 away from tennis since January. The King of Clay has also expressed that 2024 will “probably” be his last year as a tennis player.

