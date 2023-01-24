"Rafael Nadal is sick and plays, he's a hero; Novak Djokovic is sick and plays, he's a liar" - Tennis fans debate bias as Taylor Fritz shares views

Taylor Fritz recently provided some food for thought in light of Novak Djokovic’s highly publicized left hamstring injury at the 2023 Australian Open. Tennis fans have shared their opinions on the same as well.
Novak Djokovic stated that he sustained an injury during his title win at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, a few days prior to the commencement of the Australian Open.
His confession led to immense media attention, with the Serb vying for a record 10th title at the Slam Down Under. Novak Djokovic’s varying fitness levels during his four matches at the Australian Open thus far, however, have had many speculating about the sincerity of his claims.
In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic promptly hit back at the conspiracy regarding his injury and accused the media of being unfair and biased.
"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting," he said.
Regarding the World No. 5’s claims, Taylor Fritz took to social media to suggest that, while players may not fake injuries, some might be more vocal about them than others, with some even exaggerating them to reduce the pressure of winning.
"Some players are more vocal talking about injuries than others. I don’t think people fake injuries, I do think sometimes players stretch the severity of the injury because it depressurizes them and helps them play better (which honestly is fine, do whatever works)," Fritz wrote.
"I’m not taking shots at any players so please don’t get defensive" he stated as a disclaimer.
Tennis fans were quick to voice their opinions. While many echoed Taylor Fritz's take, many others stated that the issue lay in the differential treatment received by Novak Djokovic as compared to Rafael Nadal, who is hailed as a "hero" regardless.
"The issue is the media bias towards certain players. Rafa literally claims he is injured constantly and is hailed as a “hero” for competing whether he wins or loses. Meanwhile, Novak rarely claims he is injured and is called a “faker” the few times he does. Make it make sense," one fan stated.
To state their case, one fan reminded Taylor Fritz of his 2022 Indian Wells final. He earned the title there despite his ankle injury, but Rafael Nadal was the one that was celebrated for fighting through a rib injury.
"During the IW final, your opponent was the warrior who was playing with an injury no one doubted and you were the one media and viewers were questioning like “oh is he really injured?” Media just spins narratives differently depending on who the injured player is," the fan wrote.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"It just gives me extra strength" - Novak Djokovic on deriving motivation from media bias
Novak Djokovic is safely through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open despite his injury. During the press conference after his fourth-round victory, the Serb stated that the conspiracies surrounding his injuries did not bother him.
"I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying," he said. "I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that."
The nine-time Australian Open champion will now face World No. 6 Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals of the Melbourne Major.
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here