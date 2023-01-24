"Rafael Nadal is sick and plays, he's a hero; Novak Djokovic is sick and plays, he's a liar" - Tennis fans debate bias as Taylor Fritz shares views

Taylor Fritz recently provided some food for thought in light of Novak Djokovic’s highly publicized left hamstring injury at the 2023 Australian Open. Tennis fans have shared their opinions on the same as well.

Novak Djokovic stated that he sustained an injury during his title win at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, a few days prior to the commencement of the Australian Open.

His confession led to immense media attention, with the Serb vying for a record 10th title at the Slam Down Under. Novak Djokovic’s varying fitness levels during his four matches at the Australian Open thus far, however, have had many speculating about the sincerity of his claims.

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic promptly hit back at the conspiracy regarding his injury and accused the media of being unfair and biased.

"Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting," he said.

Regarding the World No. 5’s claims, Taylor Fritz took to social media to suggest that, while players may not fake injuries, some might be more vocal about them than others, with some even exaggerating them to reduce the pressure of winning.

"Some players are more vocal talking about injuries than others. I don’t think people fake injuries, I do think sometimes players stretch the severity of the injury because it depressurizes them and helps them play better (which honestly is fine, do whatever works)," Fritz wrote.

"I’m not taking shots at any players so please don’t get defensive" he stated as a disclaimer.

Tennis fans were quick to voice their opinions. While many echoed Taylor Fritz's take, many others stated that the issue lay in the differential treatment received by Novak Djokovic as compared to Rafael Nadal, who is hailed as a "hero" regardless.

"The issue is the media bias towards certain players. Rafa literally claims he is injured constantly and is hailed as a “hero” for competing whether he wins or loses. Meanwhile, Novak rarely claims he is injured and is called a “faker” the few times he does. Make it make sense," one fan stated.

Jason @Certinfy



Rafa literally claims he is injured constantly and is hailed as a “hero” for competing whether he wins or loses.



Meanwhile, Novak rarely claims he is injured and is called a “faker” the few times he does.



Make it make sense. Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… The issue is the media bias towards certain players.Rafa literally claims he is injured constantly and is hailed as a “hero” for competing whether he wins or loses.Meanwhile, Novak rarely claims he is injured and is called a “faker” the few times he does.Make it make sense. twitter.com/taylor_fritz97… The issue is the media bias towards certain players.Rafa literally claims he is injured constantly and is hailed as a “hero” for competing whether he wins or loses.Meanwhile, Novak rarely claims he is injured and is called a “faker” the few times he does.Make it make sense. twitter.com/taylor_fritz97…

To state their case, one fan reminded Taylor Fritz of his 2022 Indian Wells final. He earned the title there despite his ankle injury, but Rafael Nadal was the one that was celebrated for fighting through a rib injury.

"During the IW final, your opponent was the warrior who was playing with an injury no one doubted and you were the one media and viewers were questioning like “oh is he really injured?” Media just spins narratives differently depending on who the injured player is," the fan wrote.

Tennis the Menace @LoveAsInZero



Media just spins narratives differently depending on who the injured player is. @Taylor_Fritz97 …During the IW final, your opponent was the warrior who was playing with an injury no one doubted and you were the one media and viewers were questioning like “oh is he really injured?”Media just spins narratives differently depending on who the injured player is. @Taylor_Fritz97 …During the IW final, your opponent was the warrior who was playing with an injury no one doubted and you were the one media and viewers were questioning like “oh is he really injured?” Media just spins narratives differently depending on who the injured player is.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Crackbillionair @crackbillionair



Like Rafa, who does it all the time. Was he hurt last week? Yes. Is he hurt every time he loses?



No but it comes up a lot, way more than w Djokovic Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… It is annoying when a guy is always playing great, & then when they lose, it’s this injury or that one.Like Rafa, who does it all the time. Was he hurt last week? Yes. Is he hurt every time he loses?No but it comes up a lot, way more than w Djokovic twitter.com/taylor_fritz97… It is annoying when a guy is always playing great, & then when they lose, it’s this injury or that one.Like Rafa, who does it all the time. Was he hurt last week? Yes. Is he hurt every time he loses?No but it comes up a lot, way more than w Djokovic twitter.com/taylor_fritz97…

Jenn⁷ +✘+ EN- | ARMY FOREVER | @laurel_jenn



Athletes can still win even in pain - a friendly reminder to fans and the likes. Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Professional atheletes LEARN to tolerate pain (depending on the severity), of course with the help of their team managing it.Athletes can still win even in pain - a friendly reminder to fans and the likes. twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97… Professional atheletes LEARN to tolerate pain (depending on the severity), of course with the help of their team managing it.Athletes can still win even in pain - a friendly reminder to fans and the likes. twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97…

Genku (玄空) @Dogenku



You won against Nadal in spite of injury. How would you feel if the media & fans claimed you were faking.



This happens to Novak every time he has an injury, including when he defeated you with a torn muscle. Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… My opinion that probably nobody cares about.... 80% of players are always dealing w something (severity levels differ) but everyone is honesty always a little banged up... the media is only ever focusing on the top guys so there issues get more attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/josemorgado/st… @Taylor_Fritz97 You generalize the issue to avoid the real issue.You won against Nadal in spite of injury. How would you feel if the media & fans claimed you were faking.This happens to Novak every time he has an injury, including when he defeated you with a torn muscle. twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97… @Taylor_Fritz97 You generalize the issue to avoid the real issue. You won against Nadal in spite of injury. How would you feel if the media & fans claimed you were faking. This happens to Novak every time he has an injury, including when he defeated you with a torn muscle. twitter.com/Taylor_Fritz97…

Valeria @valeindie6 @Taylor_Fritz97 You are right Taylor, but the point is that if Rafa is sick and plays he is a hero, if Nole is sick and plays he is a liar.. two weights, two measures @Taylor_Fritz97 You are right Taylor, but the point is that if Rafa is sick and plays he is a hero, if Nole is sick and plays he is a liar.. two weights, two measures

ᴊᴇғғ ʙᴏᴏᴋᴍᴀɴ @jjpb15 Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 I don’t think it’s done in a bad sportsmanship kind of way, and before people get defensive, I’m not talking about anyone in particular this is just what I see as a player, sometimes there r serious injuries, sometimes there over exaggerated ones from people 1-500 I don’t think it’s done in a bad sportsmanship kind of way, and before people get defensive, I’m not talking about anyone in particular this is just what I see as a player, sometimes there r serious injuries, sometimes there over exaggerated ones from people 1-500 This is great insight from @Taylor_Fritz97 . Also, everyone’s threshold for pain & “playing through” injury is different. For example, I physically (and psychologically) limp around with a tight hamstring, whereas the same injury to @RafaelNadal isn’t even an injury in his mind. twitter.com/taylor_fritz97… This is great insight from @Taylor_Fritz97. Also, everyone’s threshold for pain & “playing through” injury is different. For example, I physically (and psychologically) limp around with a tight hamstring, whereas the same injury to @RafaelNadal isn’t even an injury in his mind. twitter.com/taylor_fritz97…

Erna Frigg @ErnaFrigg @Taylor_Fritz97 I think you're right. Having watched tennis for decades, all players are usually dealing with something. Sometimes discussing it can help with pressure - and I never suspect anyone of faking including Nadal & Djoko. @Taylor_Fritz97 I think you're right. Having watched tennis for decades, all players are usually dealing with something. Sometimes discussing it can help with pressure - and I never suspect anyone of faking including Nadal & Djoko.

Milos Popadic @TennisFan_1985



BUT when it comes to



What’s your opinion on that?? @Taylor_Fritz97 I agree that the media is focusing on the top guys..BUT when it comes to @DjokerNole the focus is on “questioning/faking an injury” narrative, meanwhile when it comes to @RafaelNadal it’s all about “heroic warrior spirit” without any questions.What’s your opinion on that?? @Taylor_Fritz97 I agree that the media is focusing on the top guys..BUT when it comes to @DjokerNole the focus is on “questioning/faking an injury” narrative, meanwhile when it comes to @RafaelNadal it’s all about “heroic warrior spirit” without any questions. What’s your opinion on that??

Luna @Luna_SW19 @Taylor_Fritz97 We care Fritz, we care :) the issue here is that one top guy gets free pass on everything and his word is taken at face value, while other is always under a microscope and called a liar. Has been like that for the past 15 years. Enough is enough. @Taylor_Fritz97 We care Fritz, we care :) the issue here is that one top guy gets free pass on everything and his word is taken at face value, while other is always under a microscope and called a liar. Has been like that for the past 15 years. Enough is enough.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis @Luna_SW19



Most players are taken at their word, another player is always suspected of lying.



They’re not treated the same. It’s not about ranking or titles.



We have the records going back to 2008.



It should stop, it’s a bad look for our sport. @Taylor_Fritz97 We object to the double standards, Taylor.Most players are taken at their word, another player is always suspected of lying.They’re not treated the same. It’s not about ranking or titles.We have the records going back to 2008.It should stop, it’s a bad look for our sport. @Luna_SW19 @Taylor_Fritz97 We object to the double standards, Taylor.Most players are taken at their word, another player is always suspected of lying.They’re not treated the same. It’s not about ranking or titles.We have the records going back to 2008.It should stop, it’s a bad look for our sport.

JPMelly @JPMelly1 @Taylor_Fritz97 Good to hear stuff like this from someone inside the locker room. Top sportspeople are always looking to gain whatever advantage they can over their opponent, trying to distract them or put them off their game by exaggerating an injury would certainly be one tactic to use. @Taylor_Fritz97 Good to hear stuff like this from someone inside the locker room. Top sportspeople are always looking to gain whatever advantage they can over their opponent, trying to distract them or put them off their game by exaggerating an injury would certainly be one tactic to use.

"It just gives me extra strength" - Novak Djokovic on deriving motivation from media bias

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is safely through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open despite his injury. During the press conference after his fourth-round victory, the Serb stated that the conspiracies surrounding his injuries did not bother him.

"I am not really interested at this point what people are thinking and saying," he said. "I am used to it, and it just gives me extra strength and motivation. So I thank them for that."

The nine-time Australian Open champion will now face World No. 6 Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals of the Melbourne Major.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes