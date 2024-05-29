Ranking French Open 2024 Day 3 outfits from best to worst ft. Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina | Roland Garros fashion watch

Day 3 of the 2024 French Open has given fans another set of kits to decipher. The day saw defending champion Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Casper Ruud, and more take the court to kick off their respective campaigns.

Each of the aforementioned players booked their place in the second round of the clay-court Major with straight-set wins. There were also a few casualties among seeded players, with Adrian Mannarino, Katie Boulter and Sorana Cirstea all biting the dust in the first round of the French Open.

In addition to tennis, Roland Garros has continued to be a hotbed for all things fashion, with players showcasing more designs from brands like Nike and Lacoste on the tennis court. With that said, let's take a look at the best and worst outfits from Day 3 of the 2024 French Open:

Trending

#5 Best - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina served amongst the best looks of any player at the 2024 French Open when she walked out for her opening-round match against Greet Minnen in a customized Yonex kit. She signed a clothing deal with Yonex in 2023.

In Paris, the Kazakh was dressed in an off-white dress with a hint of olive that complemented her skin tone and looked good against the red clay. Given her recent form and expectation of a deep run at Roland Garros, fans should expect to see Rybakina's kit more times at the clay slam.

#4 Worst - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz did not "boss" the fashion game at the 2024 French Open, to say the least. The highest-ranked American in the men's draw inked a clothing partnership with Hugo Boss in early March. At Roland Garros, he was dressed in a plain black T-shirt and sand brown shorts for his first-round match against Federico Coria.

The kit looked more apt for a training session than a main draw match of the Grand Slam. Given Fritz's status as Boss' biggest star in Paris, more was expected from the brand than what they have come up with.

#3 Best - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Nike has been disappointing at the 2024 French Open, with underwhelming designs for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. But they have stepped up for their biggest women's star, Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian wore a terre battue-hued “Rust Factor” orange-colored sleeveless top and skirt for her first-round match against Erika Andreeva.

The kit's watercolor pattern, high neckline, and keyhole back cut-out are well-suited for the reigning Australian Open champion. Her outfit was well-complemented by the beige-colored shoes, making it among the best outfits at the tournament.

#2 Worst - Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka's love affair with black leggings has continued at the 2024 French Open. The two-time Grand Slam champion fashioned them during her opening-round match against Nadia Podoroska. Azarenka was well-covered for a chilly Paris night.

The Belarusian wore a peach-colored full-sleeved top, a navy blue skirt, and black leggings, in a combination of mismatched colors that do not go well together. One part of this ensemble, the leggings, could go away when the 34-year-old plays during the day.

#1 Best - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic began his title defense at the 2024 French Open against local wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on May 27. The Serb's performance was near perfect, as he registered a straight sets win and was dressed on point for the occasion.

While his kit was similar to the one he wore last year, the rustic-red color is always a win on the red clay. In addition, the various shades of red on Djokovic's Lacoste outfit, including his shoes, give him an edge over others on the best-dressed list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis