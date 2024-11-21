Ranking Rafael Nadal's top 10 outfits ft. Wimbledon 2008, Australian Open 2018

Rafael Nadal Parera has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on tennis. The future hall-of-famer recently called quits on his magical career following his 4-6, 4-6 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

The Spaniard has been a pioneer on the court, be it with his trademark left-handed forehand winners, ferocious grunts, warrior-like spirit, or superstitions. A bonafide legend of the sport, Nadal will be remembered for many things.

While Nadal boasts 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record-breaking 14 Roland Garros victories, two Olympic golds, and four Davis Cups, this article will try to remember his ten best on-court outfits over the course of his career.

Trending

#1. 2005 French Open

2005 Roland Garros | Getty Images

At his career-first French Open, the then-19-year-old was already a hotshot favorite to lift the trophy. The Spaniard donned a sleeveless green top with white capri pants, topped with a white Nike headband.

Nadal's outfit wasn't only fresh, it was disruptive, much like himself, as he conquered his opponents and triumphed at his maiden Roland Garros.

#2. 2007 Italian Open

2007 Masters Series Rome | Getty Images

By 2007, the Spaniard had become an established figure on the tour, having won three consecutive French Opens. He went unbeaten in the Monte-Carlo Masters, Torneo Godo in Barcelona, and the Italian Open.

In the tournament, Nadal was found sporting matching blue-and-black outfits and a blue bandana. He played doubles with his countryman and future coach Carlos Moya, however, the pair lost in the quarterfinals to eventual runners-up, the Bryan brothers.

#3. 2008 Wimbledon

2008 Wimbledon Championships | Getty Images

In arguably the greatest game of tennis, Nadal trumped Federer in a grueling five-setter that lasted four hours and 48 minutes. The then-World No. 2 would stamp his mark on Wimbledon's all-white dress code, donning all-white Nikes with a sleeveless top, tailored shorts, Nike Air Max Breathe Cage shoes, and the classic headband and wristbands.

Nadal also wore a classic white Nike jacket with a luxury watch at the award ceremony.

#4. 2008 Beijing Olympics

Beijing 2008 Summer Games | Getty Images

After winning two Majors in two months, the French Open and Wimbledon, where he beat Roger Federer in both, Nadal was in red-hot form going into the Beijing Olympics, which he would go on to win.

The personification of the Spanish fire and passion, his red sleeveless top and wristbands, and orange headband would exemplify his trajectory to the top. The Spaniard would also become World No.1 following his victory.

#5. 2009 US Open

2009 US Open | Getty Images

The 2009 US Open saw Nadal reclaim the World No. 2 spot as rival Andy Murray would exit early in the tournament. Flushing Meadows also witnessed the then 23-year-old's new appearance as he ditched his traditional sleeveless top for a yellow polo with blue accessories.

#6. 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters

2010 Monte-Carlo Masters | Getty Images

Five-time defending champion in Monaco, Nadal successfully defended his title and made it six on the trot as he beat compatriot Fernando Verdasco in the final 6-0, 6-1.

The 22-time Major winner again dropped a fashion statement with a blue-and-white combination as he donned a blue tee with white checkered shorts and a yellow bandana and wristband on one hand and white on the other.

#7. 2010 US Open

2010 US Open finals | Getty Images

The 2010 US Open saw Nadal sport a new set of colors again en route to his maiden title at Flushing Meadows. He ended the year at No.1 with three Majors on three different surfaces to his name.

A sleek and intense all-black outfit symbolized a ruthless, fearless Rafa as he powered to the top of the world ranking.

#8. 2018 Australian Open

2018 Australian Open | Getty Images

The 2018 Australian Open saw Rafa opt for a refreshing pink-and-grey dress code. He adorned his standard sleeveless tee in grey, and pink shorts, headband and wristbands, and grey and pink shoes. The outfit was topped with a Nike collaboration jacket featuring his brand logo.

#9. 2019 US Open

US Open Tennis Tournament 2019 | Getty Images

The four-time US Open champion wore a black and purple outfit as he claimed his fourth and final championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A comeback of the sleeveless top, the Spaniard combined nostalgia with modernity as the purple accents on his outfit added a new edge to a familiar look.

The outfit seemed symbolic of Nadal's resurgence, still connected to his roots but evolved and stronger.

#10. 2022 Australian Open

2022 Australian Open Finals | Getty Images

En route to a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal sported a purple-and-teal kit that would go on to attain legendary status.

The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-setter for the ages as he overcame a two-set deficit to win. The outfit quickly gained popularity as it reflected Rafa's champion mentality and grit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here