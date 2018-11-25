Roger Federer and the illusion Of timelessness

Even after two decades at the top, Federer continues to make us gape at him.

“Age is a question of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter” wrote the great Mark Twain. At an age where the likes of his kind have retired to the comfort of the commentary box, a certain Roger Federer is continuing to play top-flight tennis. His tennis racquet is continuing to weave magic, he is still ranked #3 in the world and has won three out of the last eight Grand Slams. And to top it all, he is 37!

“Genius creates an almost wonderfully comforting illusion of timelessness. Both the creator, and those who lap up the beautiful product of creation are deluded into believing that time too is an illusion.” wrote the iconic Nirmal Shekar.

To understand what this is all about, watch Federer as he glides across the tennis court with the grace of a ballet dancer, watch him conjure that drop shot that flirts with the net, drawing gasps from his opponent and the crowd, watch him hit that effortlessly bewitching single-handed backhand, and you will indeed be deluded into believing that here is a master who is at the peak of his powers and not a man who celebrated his 37th birthday three months back.

There are men in sport, and they are only a handful, who take sport watching to peaks others cannot fathom, hold you captive with their resplendent deeds, and take you to places you have never been before. Do you remember Sachin Tendulkar at age 37? That heroically tragic innings of 175 against Australia in November 2009, that 163 in Christchurch against New Zealand in March 2009 and that iconic double hundred at Gwalior at 2010.

Tendulkar gave you the impression that he was still that 16-year-old prodigy with unbridled enthusiasm, and not a veteran who had gone through over two decades in international cricket. The same can be applied to Federer. After all, defying traditional notions of age and time is an art few have mastered!

You need two hands to clap, two fingers to snap. Similarly, a hero needs someone of equal prowess battling whom, he can legitimately stake his claim to greatness. The aesthetic and artistic beauty of Federer against the rugged and defiant Nadal took Tennis watching to peaks not achieved before.

The adrenaline rush, the anticipation in the air, the number of nails bitten away and the increase in decibel levels in a Federer-Nadal clash is something that is to be experienced to be believed. In a riveting rivalry lasting almost a decade and a half, the latest being the classic at the 2017 Australian Open, Federer and Nadal have given fans memories that will last a lifetime. And it is not over yet!

After achieving every conceivable accolade that is there to be achieved in the sport, after breaking the traditional notions of geography and nationality and capturing his place in the hearts of millions of sports lovers, Federer still has the passion to continue doing what he loves.

And, in this race with time, Federer is still ahead. Mortality has tried to cast its shadow over him, but has not yet succeeded. After almost two decades at the top, Federer still makes you gape at him, still makes you crave for more. For, that is whatgenius can do, and there is no doubting that Federer is one.