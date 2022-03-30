"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's comebacks have set unrealistic expectations" - Tennis fans come to Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka's defense after comeback losses

Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka returned to action after lengthy breaks, the former after almost nine months and the latter after remaining on the sidelines for more than a year.

While it was a wrist injury in the Austrian's case, it was a foot injury that kept the Swiss out of action. Unfortunately, their comeback matches did not go as they would have wanted. Both Thiem and Wawrinka made their return to competitive tennis at the Andalucia Open on the Challenger tour with the help of wildcards and succumbed to straight-sets losses mere hours apart.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by World No. 131 Elias Ymer, a player he is yet to meet on the ATP tour. The 2020 US Open champion, on the other hand, fell to World No. 228 Pedro Cachin in another meeting that has not taken place on the main tour to date.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Pedro Cachin beats Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.



Pedro Cachin beats Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier today in Marbella, Elias Ymer defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-4.

But tennis fans on social media were, for the most part, understanding of the results. Many took to Twitter to remark that it was normal for any player, even former Major winners, to struggle after months of inactivity. In fact, most were of the opinion that it is only former World No. 1s Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have altered that norm with their unprecedented comebacks in recent times.

From @goitiatenis 
2017: At 35 years old and after 6 months without playing, Federer returned from injury & won 3 titles with a 20-1 record

2022: At the age of 35 and after 6 months without playing, Nadal returned from injury & won 3 titles with a 20-1 record

For the record, Federer returned after months on the sidelines with a knee injury in 2017 and went on to win the Australian Open and the Sunshine Double to notch up a 20-1 start to the season. Nadal did the same this year, recovering from a foot injury to win the Australian Open and the Mexican Open followed by reaching the final at Indian Wells with an identical 20-1 record.

"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's comebacks have set unrealistic expectations for how top players will perform immediately after lengthy injury absences," one fan tweeted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's comebacks have set unrealistic expectations for how top players will perform immediately after lengthy injury absences. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's comebacks have set unrealistic expectations for how top players will perform immediately after lengthy injury absences.

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @josemorgado Comebacks ain't easy. Just goes to show how special Fed and Nadal are with their comebacks and winning Slams and then some right away. @josemorgado Comebacks ain't easy. Just goes to show how special Fed and Nadal are with their comebacks and winning Slams and then some right away.

It's great to see them back on the court though. José Morgado @josemorgado Just like Wawrinka's, Dominic Thiem's comeback in Marbella ends after one match, as the top seed loses in the 1st round to Pedro Cachin, 6-3, 6-4. Just like Wawrinka's, Dominic Thiem's comeback in Marbella ends after one match, as the top seed loses in the 1st round to Pedro Cachin, 6-3, 6-4. It is VERY tough to come back to tough after an extended period of time, make no mistake about that.It's great to see them back on the court though. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… It is VERY tough to come back to tough after an extended period of time, make no mistake about that. It's great to see them back on the court though. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

"It was the normal thing to happen. Lots of time away from competition, you cannot expect a comeback and beat professional players full of competitive rythm. They went there to practice and i think they did a good match," one fan posted.

Diogo @dioooogooo

lots of time away from competition, you cannot expect a comeback and beat professional players full of competitive rythm. they went there to practice and i think they did a good match. @josemorgado it was the normal thing to happen.lots of time away from competition, you cannot expect a comeback and beat professional players full of competitive rythm. they went there to practice and i think they did a good match. @josemorgado it was the normal thing to happen.lots of time away from competition, you cannot expect a comeback and beat professional players full of competitive rythm. they went there to practice and i think they did a good match.

F r a n 🇪🇸 loves Rafa @_rafalewis Rafa really spoiled you all, now I see people being UPSET ‘cause Thiem and Wawrinka lost their matches after a shitload of days out of tour. Rafa really spoiled you all, now I see people being UPSET ‘cause Thiem and Wawrinka lost their matches after a shitload of days out of tour.

"Comebacks for Thiem and Wawrinka today both sadly end in defeat. But this should be expected for their first matches back. They’ve both been out for a long time and it takes match practice to get their sharpness back," another fan wrote.

Rubleved @rubleved Comebacks for Thiem and Wawrinka today both sadly end in defeat. But this should be expected for their first matches back. They’ve both been out for a long time and it takes match practice to get their sharpness back. Comebacks for Thiem and Wawrinka today both sadly end in defeat. But this should be expected for their first matches back. They’ve both been out for a long time and it takes match practice to get their sharpness back.

nytimes.com/2022/03/29/spo… Stan was not yet again the man. Neither was Dominic Thiem. In a sport where comebacks remain all the rage, Tuesday was a reminder of how tough comebacks can be. But it was great for the game to see them both back on clay after far too longMy latest Stan was not yet again the man. Neither was Dominic Thiem. In a sport where comebacks remain all the rage, Tuesday was a reminder of how tough comebacks can be. But it was great for the game to see them both back on clay after far too longMy latestnytimes.com/2022/03/29/spo…

Sudipto Ganguly @Sudipto_Reuters Returning to competitive tennis after a year out with injury is not easy, even for major winners. Thiem is down 5-0 after Wawrinka lost his match in straight sets. Returning to competitive tennis after a year out with injury is not easy, even for major winners. Thiem is down 5-0 after Wawrinka lost his match in straight sets.

Some fans made use of the opportunity to point out the quality on the Challenger tour, something that is often overlooked by casual viewers who only follow the ATP tour.

"People who expect Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem to go out and win comfortably after being away from the sport for so long need to reevaluate what they think of Challenger tennis," one fan tweeted.

Erik Jonsson 🇺🇦 @erktennis People who expect Wawrinka and Thiem to go out and win comfortably after being away from the sport for so long need to reevaluate what they think of Challenger tennis. People who expect Wawrinka and Thiem to go out and win comfortably after being away from the sport for so long need to reevaluate what they think of Challenger tennis.

Steven @GBtennis @erktennis @ews24 That's very true, underestimate Challenger level players at your peril!(as everyone who has lost to or been pushed close by a qualifier at a slam, or indeed at any main tour event, should know by now) @erktennis @ews24 That's very true, underestimate Challenger level players at your peril!(as everyone who has lost to or been pushed close by a qualifier at a slam, or indeed at any main tour event, should know by now)

"Today's losses by Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka once again prove how incredibly well players outside of the Top 100 play. No easy matches," another fan tweeted.

Nikolaus Fink @NikolausFink Today's losses by Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka once again prove how incredibly well players outside of the Top 100 play. No easy matches. #andaluciaopen Today's losses by Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka once again prove how incredibly well players outside of the Top 100 play. No easy matches. #andaluciaopen

Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem will return to action on the ATP tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Dominic Thiem will make his ATP return at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Despite their recent losses, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem are on track to return to action on the ATP tour in the coming days. The Swiss is confirmed to participate in the Monte-Carlo Masters (April 10-17), where he has been awarded a wildcard.

Thiem, on the other hand, will not need a wildcard since he is eligible for direct entry into the main draw with his World No. 50 ranking. Wawrinka is a former winner of the tournament, having won the 2014 edition, while the Austrian's best result has been reaching the quarterfinals (2018).

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala