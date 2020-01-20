Roger Federer's 3 most memorable matches at the Australian Open

Bhargav Hazarika Published Jan 20, 2020

Roger Federer

Roger Federer, making his 21st consecutive appearance at the tournament, opened 2020 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over American Steve Johnson.

In the process, the 38-year-old extended his streak of clearing the opening hurdle at a Grand Slam tournament for the 63rd consecutive occasion. The run dates back to his loss against Luis Horna of Czech Republic at Roland Garros 2003, which remains Federer's 6th and latest first-round exit at a Major.

Federer has never lost in the first two rounds at the Australian Open in his 20 previous appearances Down Under. Jurgen Melzer (2017), Igor Andreev (2010) and Arnaud Di Pasquale (2001) are the only players to take a set off Federer in the first round of the first Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar.

With his opening round win over Johnson, Federer has also extended his match-win tally at the Australian Open to 98, which is 30 clear of defending champion Novak Djokovic in the tournament's all-time match wins leaderboard.

On that note, let us have a look at 3 of Federer's most memorable match wins at the Australian Open:

#1 2008 3R: Beats Janko Tipsarevic 6-7(5), 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-1, 10-8

Roger Federer (right) and Janko Tipsarevic at the 2008 Australian Open

The two-time defending champion Federer met his match in Serb Janko Tipsarevic in the third round of the 2008 Australian Open.

Outplayed from the baseline and profligate on the break points - Federer converted just five of his 21 break opportunities, compared to Tipsarevic going 3 for 3 - the Swiss was in danger of losing before the quarters at a Major for the first time since 2004.

Afflicted by a bout of mono at the start of the tournament, Federer looked to be back in his groove when he served for the first set at 5-4. But Tipsarevic broke back and took the set on a tiebreak to ensure that Federer would have anything but a straightforward outing.

It was Federer who was the brighter player in the second, taking it on a tiebreak to restore parity. But he fell behind for the second time in the match when Tipsarevic took the third 7-5.

The world No. 1 commenced his fightback by taking the fourth for the loss of just one game. Just when it looked like Tipsarevic would fold in the fifth, the bespectacled Serb gave Federer an almighty scare.

Leading 40-0 on serve at 8 games all in the decider, Tipsarevic looked good to hold serve when Federer unleashed some brilliance. The Swiss blazed a backhand winner down the line and won two more points to bring the game to deuce.

On a rare break point opportunity, Federer hit a sublime crosscourt backhand pass past a net-rushing Tipsarevic and promptly served out a victory that he wouldn't forget for a long time.

