Roger Federer signs 3-year deal with Swiss Indoors Basel

The deal will assure fans that he will play until the 2019 season.

What’s the story?

18-time Major winner Roger Federer has inked a deal that will see him play at his home tournament, the ATP500 Swiss Indoors Basel, for the next three years, through to the 2019 season.

Confirming the news today, Federer said in a statement that he “could not wait” to go back home to the tournament.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

The Swiss Indoors Basel, an ATP500 level tournament, is played on indoor hard-courts – and Roger Federer is its all-time highest champion, with seven titles here. He missed out on the 2016 edition with injury; Marin Cilic will be the defending champion, defeating Kei Nishikori in 2016.

Federer has also reached a record 12 finals at the Swiss Indoors, also an Open Era record for the most finals reached by a player at a single ATP event.

The Swiss also holds records for most consecutive titles, at three, and most consecutive singles finals – ten, from 2006 until 2015.

Heart of the Matter

Federer, who has spoken of how the Swiss Indoors is one of his favourite tournaments, will be an assured presence at the tournament barring any injuries. Given that he has appeared, after his six-month break from tennis, at the top level of fitness, 3 years would not be an unrealistic expectation of the Swiss ace.

The deal will assure fans that the 35-year-old will be a fixture on the tennis scene at least for another three seasons, which is especially staggering given that Federer is at an age where most players have either already retired or are looking at a looming retirement.

The move also assures the tournament of robust attendance through to 2019 given the significant sell-out crowds that usually attend Federer matches.

What’s Next?

Federer is quite clearly in the best form he has been in in the past few years – the 18th Major should be evidence enough. He is also, crucially, up on morale, and will take that into next week’s ATP500 Dubai Championships, which should have a full playing field.

Sportskeeda’s Take

As I previously said, this new deal means Federer will be on the scene through to 2019, although I am sure there are clauses subject to change in case of injury, or in case he decides to retire in the interim. Federer has recently said he would like to play “at least for another two or three years” and had no immediate plans for retirement, so we could well see him play until he is 40.

The old meniscus injuries that recurred and plagued Federer in the 2016 season notwithstanding, Federer doubtless has the skill and endurance – both physical and mental – to last that long, and fans and enthusiasts alike would love to see that happen.