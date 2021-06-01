Roland Garros 2021: Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic

Date: 3 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic preview

Roger Federer made a dazzling return to Paris with a comprehensive victory over qualifier Denis Istomin on Monday. Federer will now go up against his old rival Marin Cilic for a place in the third round at Roland Garros.

Federer started his comeback match in the strongest way possible, displaying some solid baseline play and nifty net skills. The Swiss maestro set the tone early as he broke Istomin twice to win the first set 6-2.

Roger Federer hits a smash

Federer then broke Istomin once again to lead 3-1 in the second set, which was followed by both players holding serve until the Swiss maestro served for the second set. It was smooth sailing from there on for Federer, who entertained the Parisian crowd with some delectable drops and tweeners before booking his place in the second round.

Marin Cilic, meanwhile, has suffered one disappointing defeat after another since falling outside the top 10 of the rankings a few years ago. The Croat has struggled for rhythm during this year's clay swing too, as the slow surface doesn't particularly suit his flat groundstrokes.

That said, there were no hiccups for the former World No. 3 on Monday as he beat local wildcard Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets.

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Marin Cilic and Roger Federer at the 2018 Australian Open Men's Trophy Ceremony

Roger Federer leads Marin Cilic in their head-to-head by a whopping margin of 9-1. The Swiss maestro has beaten Cilic in two Major finals - Wimbledon 2017 and the 2018 Australian Open.

Cilic's lone victory over Federer came in the semifinals of the 2014 US Open, where he won in straight sets before beating Kei Nishikori to win his first Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic prediction

Roger Federer was pretty sharp during his first-round outing, mixing up his slices with some impeccable topspin groundstrokes. Federer's numbers on his first and second serve were extraordinary as well; the Swiss bagged nearly 80% of his service points.

The only worry during the brief encounter was Federer's movement, which is likely to improve with each competitive match he plays.

Marin Cilic has a good first serve too, and on Thursday he will try to take time away from Federer with his aggressive play. At his best, the Croat is one of the cleanest hitters of the tennis ball and is not afraid to approach the net either.

If Cilic's game holds up under pressure, he could be the first real test for Federer at this year's Roland Garros. But the Swiss maestro's variety and experience are likely to see him through.

Prediction: Roger Federer to win in four sets.