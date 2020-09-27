Roland Garros: Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Casper Ruud

Match details

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Yūici Sugita

Date: 28 September 2020

Tournament: Roland Garros 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm CEST, 6.30 pm IST

Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita preview

Casper Ruud will be looking to continue his great run on tour as he opens his French Open campaign against Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Monday.

Ruud is in this midst of a purple patch of sorts, having made back-to-back semifinals in Rome and Hamburg. A proven claycourt specialist, Ruud's runs were just the sort of thing that the youngster needed heading into Paris.

He will now look to get some good match practice in the first round, as he has been handed a relatively simple opener against Yuichi Sugita.

Yuichi Sugita

The seasoned Sugita has racked up some big results over the years, but he is yet to win a match in Paris. And unfortunately for him, his opponent has already more than proven his worth on the surface in his short career.

Sugita's game, unlike a lot of his Japanese counterparts, is really well built for quicker surfaces. He has impressed with his knack of playing well on grass, where he has also won his sole title.

But to be able to stand a chance against an increasingly confident-looking Ruud, it would take an extraordinary physical and mental effort from the 32-year-old.

Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita head-to-head

Casper Ruud made it to the third round at last year's French Open

This will be the first meeting between the two men, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, the Norwegian has a clear edge when it comes to comfort level on the surface.

Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita prediction

Casper Ruud has played a lot of tennis over the last few weeks, and you have to wonder if fatigue will eventually catch up to him. He even called for the trainer in his Hamburg semifinal against Andrey Rublev.

Those would be worrying signs for the Ruud camp, especially given that his fitness and willingness to indulge in long rallies are a big part of his game.

Sugita will have to make the best of the opportunities that come his way, especially on Ruud's serve. But if the Norwegian can find a way to get back to his 100%, he should have enough in his armory to come through this one.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.