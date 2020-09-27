Roland Garros: Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita preview, head-to-head & prediction | French Open 2020

Match details
Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Yūici Sugita
Date: 28 September 2020
Tournament: Roland Garros 2020
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: Approx. €38,000,000
Match timing: Approx. 3 pm CEST, 6.30 pm IST
Live Telecast: USA - NBC / Tennis Channel | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita preview
Casper Ruud will be looking to continue his great run on tour as he opens his French Open campaign against Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Monday.
Ruud is in this midst of a purple patch of sorts, having made back-to-back semifinals in Rome and Hamburg. A proven claycourt specialist, Ruud's runs were just the sort of thing that the youngster needed heading into Paris.
He will now look to get some good match practice in the first round, as he has been handed a relatively simple opener against Yuichi Sugita.
The seasoned Sugita has racked up some big results over the years, but he is yet to win a match in Paris. And unfortunately for him, his opponent has already more than proven his worth on the surface in his short career.
Sugita's game, unlike a lot of his Japanese counterparts, is really well built for quicker surfaces. He has impressed with his knack of playing well on grass, where he has also won his sole title.
But to be able to stand a chance against an increasingly confident-looking Ruud, it would take an extraordinary physical and mental effort from the 32-year-old.
Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two men, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, the Norwegian has a clear edge when it comes to comfort level on the surface.
Casper Ruud vs Yuichi Sugita prediction
Casper Ruud has played a lot of tennis over the last few weeks, and you have to wonder if fatigue will eventually catch up to him. He even called for the trainer in his Hamburg semifinal against Andrey Rublev.
Those would be worrying signs for the Ruud camp, especially given that his fitness and willingness to indulge in long rallies are a big part of his game.
Sugita will have to make the best of the opportunities that come his way, especially on Ruud's serve. But if the Norwegian can find a way to get back to his 100%, he should have enough in his armory to come through this one.
Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.Published 27 Sep 2020, 23:56 IST