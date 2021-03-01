Rotterdam 2021: Alex de Minaur vs John Millman preview, head-to-head & prediction | ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs John Millman

Date: 2 March 2021

Tournament: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €980,580

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Alex de Minaur vs John Millman preview

Alex de Minaur takes on fellow Aussie John Millman in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Tuesday.

De Minaur's start to the 2021 season has been a bit of a mixed bag. The World No. 23 picked up the title in Antalya at the start of the year, but then had an underwhelming run on home soil last month.

De Minaur lost all of his matches while representing Australia at the ATP Cup. He was then pummeled by Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Australian Open.

On his return to best-of-three sets tennis in Rotterdam, the 22-year-old takes on his Davis Cup and ATP Cup teammate at the very first hurdle.

Alex de Minaur (L) and John Millman

John Millman has been a mainstay on the ATP tour over the last few seasons. But after a successful end to the 2020 season, where he won his first career title (Nur-Sultan), the Aussie's start to 2021 has been a little disappointing.

Millman has lost three of the four matches he has played so far this year. He comes into the tournament on the back of a shock straight-sets defeat at the hands of World No. 320 Matthew Ebden in the first round at Singapore.

Alex de Minaur vs John Millman head-to-head

Alex de Minaur leads the head-to-head 1-0 over John MIllman. The young Aussie defeated his experienced compatriot 6-1, 6-3 at Zhuhai in 2019.

Alex de Minaur vs John Millman prediction

Given his superior ranking coupled with his opponent's poor form, Alex de Minaur is the overwhelming favorite to win this match.

De Minaur's tactical awareness on the court has developed considerably the last couple of seasons. With a solid backhand and incredible footspeed, he is a force to reckon with on a hardcourt.

The young Aussie will be hoping to get into a good rhythm for the upcoming hardcourt tournaments by putting together a solid run in Rotterdam.

Alex de Minaur

John Millman has an efficient counterpunching style of play, with strong footspeed that belies his tall frame. He will look to take control of the match on Tuesday by being solid on serve and maneuvering the ball out of his opponent's reach.

But considering Millman's form over the past few months, the challenge posed by De Minaur might prove to be too much for the 31-year-old.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.