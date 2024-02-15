Rotterdam 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: February 16, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ABN AMRO Open on Friday.

Dimitrov defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (4), 6-3 in his opener to set up a second-round duel against Marton Fucsovics. The Bulgarian found himself facing a couple of break points early on in the first set but fended them off to remain on serve.

The two were on level terms until 3-3, after which Dimitrov broke the impasse as he nabbed the next three games to take the set. The second set played out similarly. Fucsovics failed to capitalize on his chances as he wasted a set point on his opponent's serve at 5-4.

Once Dimitrov was let off the hook, he didn't hold back. After saving a set point in the previous game to make it 5-5, he nabbed the next couple of games to register a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Shevchenko rallied from a set down to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Zhang Zhizhen in the first round. He then faced World No. 7 Holger Rune for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The duo kept pace with each other for most of the first set but Shevchenko eventually gained the upper hand. He swept the last three games of the opener to take it. Rune's response was prompt and decisive as he captured the second set for the loss of just one game.

They remained unshakeable on serve for the better part of the deciding set. It was Rune who blinked first in the end as Shevchenko secured a break of serve to go 5-3 up. He then served out the contest in the following game for a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 21.5 (-120) Alexander Shevchenko +350 -1.5 (+625) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Alexander Shevchenko at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Fucsovics played at a pretty good level in the previous round but Dimitrov stepped up his game at the right moments to secure the win. He won 85 percent of his first serve points and hit 20 winners against eight unforced errors.

Shevchenko survived a tough challenge from Rune to defeat him and score his second win over a top 10 player. While he won 81 percent of his first serve points, he was vulnerable on his second serve and managed to win just 33 percent of points behind it.

Dimitrov has been in great form this year as he won the Brisbane International and finished as the runner-up at last week's Open 13 Provence. He has also won twice as many matches as Shevchenko this season. The Bulgarian can do everything that his opponent does, but better. As such, he'll be expected to continue his journey in Rotterdam.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.