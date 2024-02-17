Rotterdam 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: February 17, 2024

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,134,985

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Jannik Sinner at the ABN AMRO Open.

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinals of the 2024 ABN AMRO Open on Saturday.

Sinner took down Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3 in his opener and followed it up with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Gael Monfils. He then faced former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Sinner struck first in the opening set to go up a break, but Raonic broke back immediately to level the score. The Italian then served to stay in the set at 5-4 and even fended off a couple of set points.

Sinner gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break after that to take a one-set lead. The match came to a halt at 1-1 in the second set as Raonic called it quits due to an injury. The Italian thus advanced to the semifinals with a score of 7-6 (4), 1-1 ret.

Griekspoor staged a comeback to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) in the first round. He repeated the feat in the next round to edge past fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). The 27-year-old was up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals.

The two were steady on serve for most of the first set but it was Ruusuvuori who stumbled towards the end. Griekspoor secured a break of serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up and then served out the set in the following game.

Neither player came close to a break point in the second set, which then went into a tie-break. Griekspoor came out on top in it to notch up a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory and reach his first semifinal of the year.

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Sinner leads Griekspoor 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Davis Cup finals in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -800 +1.5 (-3000) Over 21.5 (-145) Tallon Griekspoor +500 -1.5 (+800) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open.

Raonic's poor luck with untimely injuries continued as his mid-match retirement sent Sinner into the semifinals. It still counted as a win for the Italian who remains unbeaten this year. Aside from it being his 10th straight win this season, it was also his milestone 200th career victory.

Only a few crucial points separated Griekspoor and Ruusuvuori. The Dutch was the more clutch player under pressure, which helped him seal the win. He won 85% of his first serve points and hit 28 winners against 13 unforced errors.

Griekspoor will need to step up his game even further if he wants to best Sinner, whom he hasn't beaten so far. The Italian is riding a wave of confidence and momentum following his Australian Open triumph.

The two also faced off in last year's semifinal in Rotterdam, with Sinner sneaking past in two close sets. Given how the two have played here this could be another close battle, though the Italian will be favored to make it through yet again.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.