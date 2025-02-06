Rotterdam 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: February 07, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Alex de Minaur plays a forehand shot in his second-round match at the ABN AMRO Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Third seed Alex de Minaur will take on Daniel Altmaier in the quarterfinal of the 2025 ABN Amro Open on Friday, February 7.

Alex de Minaur, 25, will be playing in the Quarterfinal in Rotterdam fourth year in a row. He has an 11-4 record at the event and a 9-1 record this season, as his only loss in 2025 came against the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open.

The Australian has reached the quarterfinal without dropping a set, as he defeated David Goffin 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. In the second round, he won 6-4, 6-4 against Jakub Mensik.

On the other hand, 26-year-old Daniel Altmaier has blown hot and cold this season. He lost to Constant Lestienne in the final qualifying round but was fortunate to get an entry as a lucky loser.

The German defeated USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. In the second round, he knocked out the seventh seed Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Daniel Altmaier in action at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2025 - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

It will be the first meeting between Alex de Minaur and Daniel Altmaier on the ATP Tour.

Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alex de Minaur TBD TBD TBD Daniel Altmaier TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Alex de Minaur vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Alex de Minaur had reached the final of the 2024 ABN Amro Cup by beating Sebastian Korda, David Goffin, Andrey Rublev, and Grigor Dimitrov. He had lost to Jannik Sinner 5-7, 4-6 in the final.

Sinner has not come to defend his title and Alex de Minaur is the highest-ranked player left in his half of the draw, after the loss of second seed Daniil Medvedev. Therefore, an impressive display can get him closer to the title yet again.

Altmaier, 26, has four wins against Top 10 players in his career, but only one was on the hard court, in 2024 against Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open.

Altmaier has looked impressive during his run in the tournament thus far. The German is ranked 93 in the world and will have to bring his A-game to the table against the Aussie.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets

