Rotterdam 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Date: February 6, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €2,563,150

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open 2025.

Alcaraz was up against Botic van de Zandschulp in his opener here. The latter had upset him in the second round of last year's US Open in straight sets. The Spaniard was on the back foot for most of the first set. However, he rallied from a break down twice and even saved a set point on his opponent's serve while he tried to close out the set.

Alcaraz then came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to claim the set. Van de Zandschulp took a 4-2 lead in the second set and held on to it to level the proceedings. The four-time Major champion got back on track in the third set and conceded only one game in it to register a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1 win.

Vavassori came through the qualifying rounds to book his place in the main draw and took on former top 10 player Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round. The Italian rallied from a break down to keep up with his younger rival. However, he got outplayed in the tie-break to lose the first set.

The second set was quite tight, and a lone break of serve in Vavassori's favor helped him capture the set. Unfortunately, Auger-Aliassime was unable to continue after this juncture due to an injury and retired and cleared the way for the Italian's passage into the next round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Vavassori 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Argentina Open 2024 in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrea Vavassori prediction

Andrea Vavassori at the ABN AMRO Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz endured another tough challenge from van de Zandschulp, and this time he had the last laugh to avenge his loss at the US Open. His level was inconsistent but he finally found his best in the third set to finish the match on a high.

Vavassori, a doubles specialist, secured his first main draw win in singles this year courtesy of Auger-Aliassime's retirement. It marked his first win over a top-30 player after losing his previous eight encounters against them. It also marked his 10th career win in singles.

Alcaraz and Vavassori crossed paths at last year's Argentina Open. The latter matched the former shot for shot in the first set but faltered in the eventual tie-break, and meekly surrendered the second set to lose the match. The Spaniard could encounter some resistance once again but the outcome is likely to be the same this time.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

