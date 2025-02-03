Rotterdam 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin | ABN AMRO Open

Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open will see a total of nine matches take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy. Seven singles fixtures will be played, along with two in doubles.

Day 1 of the ATP 500 event has so far seen sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz both book their respective spots in the second round after wins over Harold Mayot and Flavio Cobolli, respectively.

Several top players will be in action on Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open, including top seed Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alex de Minaur, who will face Botic van de Zandschulp and David Goffin, respectively. The likes of Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune are also scheduled to play their respective tournament openers.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions of the some of the singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open.

#1. Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin

Third seed Alex de Minaur will face David Goffin in the opening round of the ABN AMRO Open. It will be the sixth encounter between the two, with the Aussie winning each of their prior meetings. The winner of the match will face either Alexander Bublik or Jakub Mensik in the second round in Rotterdam.

De Minaur last competed at the Davis Cup first round and beat Mikael Ymer while David Goffin will enter the ATP 500 event after a first-round exit at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. The Aussie has won seven out of eight matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Major. Goffin, on the other hand, is yet to win a main-draw fixture.

De Minaur has produced some impressive tennis for a while now and will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win. Despite Goffin's experience, the Aussie's run of form should see him register a comprehensive win and reach the second round of the ABN AMRO Open.

Predicted Winner: Alex de Minaur.

#2. Alexander Bublik vs Jakub Mensik

Alexander Bublik will face Jakub Mensik in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Kazakh winning their last encounter 4-6, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon 2024.

Bublik entered the ATP 500 event after a quarterfinal exit at the Open Occitanie in Montpellier. Mensik last competed at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili and Casper Ruud. Here, he suffered a defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina despite having a two-set lead.

Bublik has won just one out of three matches so far this season while Mensik has triumphed in six out of nine fixtures so far. The Czech reached the quarterfinals of two ATP 250 events in Brisbane and Auckland.

While Bublik can be a pretty formidable opponent on his day, Mensik is a rising talent and has had a promising start to 2025. Hence, there is a very good chance of the Czech coming out on top and reaching the Round of 16 of the ABN AMRO Open.

Predicted Winner: Jakub Mensik.

#3. Jiri Lehecka vs Alexei Popyrin

World No. 24 Jiri Lehecka will square off against World No. 26 Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the ABN AMRO Open. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Czech winning their previous encounter 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Miami Open.

Lehecka last entered the first round of the Davis Cup and beat South Korea's Gerard Campana Lee 6-3, 6-3 in an eventual 4-0 win for Czech Republic. Alexei Popyrin last competed at the Australian Open, where he was seeded 25th but suffered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to Corentin Moutet in the first round.

Lehecka has started 2025 strongly with nine wins out of ten matches so far, winning the Brisbane International. Popyrin, on the other hand, is yet to register a victory out of two matches so far. The Czech has looked in fine form so far and will enter the match as the favorite to win. While Popyrin is a difficult opponent on is day, Lehecka should be able to beat him and reach the second round of the ABN AMRO Open.

