The ABN AMRO Open 2025 in Rotterdam has reached its climax. Sunday, February 9 is lined up with the finals of singles and doubles categories. The finalists from both categories will battle it out for the glory, making it a thrilling day for tennis fans around the globe.

The top seed, Carlos Alcaraz defeated former World No. 6 Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set semifinal to secure his spot in the final. Meanwhile, the third seed, Alex de Minaur, ended Mattia Bellucci’s dream run.

The Italian had stunned top players like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals but eventually got outclassed by De Minaur and lost in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

The stage is now set for a highly anticipated final between the top seeds, promising an electrifying showdown at the ABN AMRO Open. Both of them have played twice before in their career, with the Spaniard winning on both occasions.

Before the singles showdown, the doubles final will take center stage, featuring the duo of Sander Gille and Jan Zielinski taking on the third seed of the tournament, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Gille and Zielinski secured their spot in the final with two set tiebreakers over the tournament's top seeds, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic. Meanwhile, the Italian duo also got their semifinal win against the Brits, Llyod Glasspool and Julian Cash in a similar fashion, with straight set victories.

Schedule for the final of ABN AMRO Open 2025

Centre Court

13:00 Local Time

Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski vs [3] Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Not Before 15:30 Local Time

[1] Carlos Alcaraz vs [3] Alex de Minaur

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers across the world can watch the live action on these broadcasting platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings

There are a total of two finals to be played in the day, doubles and singles categories respectively. The first match will kick off at 1:00 PM local time (7:00 AM EST on February 9) on Centre Court featuring Sander Gille and Jan Zielinski against the Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. This will be followed by the singles final, set to begin at 3:30 PM local time (9:30 AM EST), where World No. 3, Carlos Alcaraz will go head-to-head against World No. 8, Alex de Minaur.

