Rotterdam 2025: Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ABN AMRO Open

Match Details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: February 5, 2025

Tournament: ABN AMRO Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €2,401,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Berrettini in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

World No. 33 Matteo Berrettini will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of the Rotterdam Open. After missing the first few months last year, Berrettini picked up the pace by winning titles in Marrakech, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel. The Italian reached the finals at the Stuttgart Open but lost to Jack Draper in a thrilling contest.

The Italian will enter Rotterdam on the back of a second-round exit in Melbourne. He started his campaign with a solid win against Cameron Norrie, but came up shy against Holger Rune. The Dane outclassed him in three hours and 27 minutes, 7- 6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Griekspoor plays a backhand in the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Tallon Griekspoor, meanwhile, had a good season last year and reached the semifinals in Rotterdam, Rosmalen and Stockholm. He also reached the third round of the US Open, where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

The Dutchman will enter Rotterdam on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Montpellier. He outfoxed the likes of Botic Van De Zandschulp and Richard Gasquet en route to the last eight, but couldn't make his mark against Jesper De Jong. The 24-year-old humbled Griekspoor in one hour and 46 minutes, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

The head-to-head between Griekspoor and Berrettini is at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Berrettini plays a forehand in the 2025 Australian Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Matteo Berrettini will feel gutted to miss out at the Australian Open this year. The Italian struggled to hold his nerve during two close tie-breakers against Rune and will be itching to come back stronger in Rotterdam. He likes to play a patient brand of tennis and relies on his serve to win a few free points.

Griekspoor, on the contrary, put up a convincing performance in Montpellier and came close to making the last four. If he prioritizes only singles competition on tour, he could be a handful against higher-ranked opponents. The Dutchman has a steady all-around game and sharp groundstrokes off both wings.

The Rotterdam crowd can expect a close contest between the duo in the first round. Both players have similar skill sets, but Berrettini will have a slight edge due to his powerful serve. The Italian desperately needs a strong run to boost his confidence and should be able to edge past Griekspoor on Wednesday.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

